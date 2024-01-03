en English
Accidents

Memphis Crash Leaves Five-Year-Old in Coma, Family in Crisis

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:46 pm EST
In the heart of Memphis, Tennessee, a harrowing event has left a five-year-old boy, Eastyn Parker, wrestling with the throes of a coma. A consequence of a severe three-vehicle collision on December 9, at the crossroads of Highland and Park. It was an ill-fated encounter with a speeding vehicle, caught in a reckless act devoid of headlights, that resulted in the life-altering injuries to young Eastyn.

A Fateful Turn at the Gas Station

The tragic narrative unfolded as Eastyn’s father was turning into a gas station. Their vehicle was hit on the side where the young child was seated, resulting in a calamitous impact. The aftermath revealed a fractured rib, a bruised lung, and the necessity for emergency brain surgery. Eastyn was transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, where he was ushered into an unconscious state, teetering between life and the unknown.

The Road to Recovery: A Path Paved with Uncertainty

Since the incident, medical professionals have been attempting to scale down the reliance on the ventilator with sporadic success. The prognosis, while hopeful, is shrouded in uncertainty. If Eastyn awakens from his coma, he will inevitably embark on a challenging journey of rehabilitation, possibly necessitating a transition to Atlanta. There exists a looming possibility of significant impairments to his ability to walk and talk.

A Family’s Battle with Financial Strain

Eastyn’s mother, Emma Vaughn, is grappling with a mounting financial burden. The exorbitant medical costs have led her to launch a GoFundMe campaign in a bid to cover these expenses and the cost of daily living. The family’s insurance is projected to cover a mere 30 days of therapy. The financial strain has already claimed their car and now threatens to rob them of their home.

Unresolved Legal Matters

Reports of the crash suggest aggressive driving by the other motorist involved. However, no citations have surfaced in the accident report. The authorities have procured a blood sample from the driver allegedly responsible for the crash, but the police have yet to confirm the results.

In a twist of fate, Eastyn’s four-year-old sibling, who was also present in the car during the crash, escaped without any physical harm. But he carries with him the psychological scars of the horrific incident, a testament to a night that forever changed this Memphis family’s life.

0
Accidents United States
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

