Melrose Mourns the Loss of Lourdes Camilo in Tragic Hit-and-Run Incident

A tragic hit-and-run incident on Melrose Avenue and East 156th Street has left a community in mourning, after claiming the life of Lourdes Camilo, a 53-year-old mother and grandmother. The incident unfolded around 7 p.m., during the early evening bustle, when a white SUV hit Camilo while she was crossing the street near her home and sped off, leaving behind a scene of chaos and grief.

Second Collision Adds to the Tragedy

Adding to the horror, Camilo was struck by a second vehicle, a green Jeep Cherokee, immediately after the initial collision. Unlike the first driver, the operator of the Jeep remained on the scene. The double impact left no chance of survival for the well-loved local resident, who had been a vibrant fixture in the neighborhood for close to two decades.

A Community in Shock and Mourning

The area, generally considered safe, was cordoned off for hours as residents and law enforcement grappled with the aftermath of the shocking event. Shana Henderson, a close friend and neighbor, identified Camilo’s sneaker at the scene. Overwhelmed with grief, she described the incident as if someone had ‘ripped my heart out of my chest.’ The sense of loss reverberated through the community that remembers Camilo as a hardworking, vibrant individual.

Call for Justice

The Melrose community and Camilo’s bereaved family are calling for the at-large driver of the white SUV to face the consequences of their actions. The New York Police Department is actively investigating the incident, combing through CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts in an attempt to bring the perpetrator to justice. In the face of this tragedy, the community stands united in their grief and their call for justice.