Accidents

Melrose Mourns the Loss of Lourdes Camilo in Tragic Hit-and-Run Incident

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:47 am EST
A tragic hit-and-run incident on Melrose Avenue and East 156th Street has left a community in mourning, after claiming the life of Lourdes Camilo, a 53-year-old mother and grandmother. The incident unfolded around 7 p.m., during the early evening bustle, when a white SUV hit Camilo while she was crossing the street near her home and sped off, leaving behind a scene of chaos and grief.

Second Collision Adds to the Tragedy

Adding to the horror, Camilo was struck by a second vehicle, a green Jeep Cherokee, immediately after the initial collision. Unlike the first driver, the operator of the Jeep remained on the scene. The double impact left no chance of survival for the well-loved local resident, who had been a vibrant fixture in the neighborhood for close to two decades.

A Community in Shock and Mourning

The area, generally considered safe, was cordoned off for hours as residents and law enforcement grappled with the aftermath of the shocking event. Shana Henderson, a close friend and neighbor, identified Camilo’s sneaker at the scene. Overwhelmed with grief, she described the incident as if someone had ‘ripped my heart out of my chest.’ The sense of loss reverberated through the community that remembers Camilo as a hardworking, vibrant individual.

Call for Justice

The Melrose community and Camilo’s bereaved family are calling for the at-large driver of the white SUV to face the consequences of their actions. The New York Police Department is actively investigating the incident, combing through CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts in an attempt to bring the perpetrator to justice. In the face of this tragedy, the community stands united in their grief and their call for justice.

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

