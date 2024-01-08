Medical Helicopter Crash in Upper Darby: A Tale of Heroism Amidst Mystery

In an unforeseen air tragedy that occurred on January 11, 2022, a medical helicopter owned by Denver-based Air Methods, operating under the LifeNet program in Hagerstown, Maryland, faced a severe in-flight emergency. The footage, captured on surveillance video, shows the helicopter experiencing a dramatic descent while transporting an infant girl, a pilot, and two medical crew members. Despite both engines functioning as designed, they were unable to provide sufficient power, leading to the aircraft’s eventual crash near Drexel Hill United Methodist Church in Upper Darby around 1 p.m.

A Miraculous Escape Amidst Tragedy

The pilot, Danial Moore, sustained serious injuries in the incident but managed to prevent casualties by avoiding power lines and buildings. While the medical crew members were initially thrown against the roof due to the abrupt maneuvers, they were able to secure themselves and the patient before the crash landing, ensuring no fatalities.

A Mystery Unresolved

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) conducted a meticulous two-year investigation following the incident but was unable to pinpoint the exact cause of the crash. The report attributes the probable cause to a sudden altitude change, leading to a steep dive and subsequent rotor system overspeeding and engine power reduction. Despite a thorough examination, no evidence of any malfunction that could have triggered the sudden departure from cruise flight was found.

Cooperation in the Wake of Catastrophe

The company operating the helicopter, Air Methods, has pledged cooperation with the FAA and NTSB’s ongoing efforts to assess the cause of the accident. As the investigation continues, the aviation community awaits definitive answers to prevent such incidents in the future.