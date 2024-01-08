en English
Accidents

Medical Helicopter Crash in Upper Darby: A Tale of Heroism Amidst Mystery

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 8, 2024 at 4:56 pm EST
In an unforeseen air tragedy that occurred on January 11, 2022, a medical helicopter owned by Denver-based Air Methods, operating under the LifeNet program in Hagerstown, Maryland, faced a severe in-flight emergency. The footage, captured on surveillance video, shows the helicopter experiencing a dramatic descent while transporting an infant girl, a pilot, and two medical crew members. Despite both engines functioning as designed, they were unable to provide sufficient power, leading to the aircraft’s eventual crash near Drexel Hill United Methodist Church in Upper Darby around 1 p.m.

A Miraculous Escape Amidst Tragedy

The pilot, Danial Moore, sustained serious injuries in the incident but managed to prevent casualties by avoiding power lines and buildings. While the medical crew members were initially thrown against the roof due to the abrupt maneuvers, they were able to secure themselves and the patient before the crash landing, ensuring no fatalities.

A Mystery Unresolved

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) conducted a meticulous two-year investigation following the incident but was unable to pinpoint the exact cause of the crash. The report attributes the probable cause to a sudden altitude change, leading to a steep dive and subsequent rotor system overspeeding and engine power reduction. Despite a thorough examination, no evidence of any malfunction that could have triggered the sudden departure from cruise flight was found.

Cooperation in the Wake of Catastrophe

The company operating the helicopter, Air Methods, has pledged cooperation with the FAA and NTSB’s ongoing efforts to assess the cause of the accident. As the investigation continues, the aviation community awaits definitive answers to prevent such incidents in the future.

Accidents United States
Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

