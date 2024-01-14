en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Massive Oil Tanker Fire Engulfs Depot Road in Epping, NH

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:07 am EST
Massive Oil Tanker Fire Engulfs Depot Road in Epping, NH

In a significant blaze that gripped Epping, New Hampshire, multiple oil tankers and a tractor-trailer were set ablaze on Depot Road. The incident, which occurred at North Atlantic Services, saw the response of more than a dozen fire departments, including resources from Manchester Boston Regional Airport. The fire, which was finally subdued after two hours of intense firefighting, is currently under investigation by the NH Fire Marshal’s Office.

The Battle against the Blaze

At the heart of the fire were three fuel oil tanker trucks and a tractor-trailer belonging to North Atlantic Fuels. The flames, which rapidly spread to other trucks, necessitated mutual aid from various Seacoast departments. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries, and the fire was brought under control by 7 p.m. Depot Road had to be closed during the incident to facilitate the firefighting efforts and keep the public safe.

The Scale of the Inferno

The incident was indeed a massive inferno involving multiple oil tankers and a tractor-trailer. The blaze created a colossal fireball and sent a massive plume of black smoke billowing into the sky. The cause of the fire remains a mystery, under investigation, and has highlighted the importance of a well-coordinated mutual aid system. Firefighters continued to work on the scene, ensuring no residual flames could reignite the disaster.

Environmental and Safety Concerns

The fire, which involved the use of a foam truck from Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, raised environmental concerns due to the burning oil and foam used to battle the fire. The potential for contamination of the Lamprey River, a source of drinking water for the Durham-UNH water system among others, was a concern. A swift response from dozens of first responders kept the situation from escalating further. The incident served as a stark reminder of the dangers posed by such fires, and the importance of rapid, well-coordinated responses.

0
Accidents Safety United States
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
8 mins ago
Bronx Hit-and-Run Incident Leaves Woman Dead; Suspect Arrested in Separate Queens Robbery Case
An evening of regular city hustle turned into a scene of tragedy in the Bronx when a 53-year-old woman lost her life in a hit-and-run incident. The incident occurred at the bustling intersection of Melrose Avenue and 157th Street, a spot now tarnished with the imprint of a life abruptly ended. Caught in the Crossfire
Bronx Hit-and-Run Incident Leaves Woman Dead; Suspect Arrested in Separate Queens Robbery Case
Queensland Light Aircraft Crash: Two in Critical Condition
26 mins ago
Queensland Light Aircraft Crash: Two in Critical Condition
Madhya Pradesh: Massive Fund Disbursement and Fog-Caused Collision
26 mins ago
Madhya Pradesh: Massive Fund Disbursement and Fog-Caused Collision
Juvenile Leads Ohio State Troopers on High-Speed Chase
9 mins ago
Juvenile Leads Ohio State Troopers on High-Speed Chase
Tragedy at Rio Grande: Texas Military Accused of Preventing Rescue
23 mins ago
Tragedy at Rio Grande: Texas Military Accused of Preventing Rescue
Tragic Car Crash in Echuca Claims One Life, Leaves Three Fighting for Life
23 mins ago
Tragic Car Crash in Echuca Claims One Life, Leaves Three Fighting for Life
Latest Headlines
World News
Azerbaijan's 'Caviar Diplomacy': A Scandal Eroding the Credibility of Council of Europe
25 seconds
Azerbaijan's 'Caviar Diplomacy': A Scandal Eroding the Credibility of Council of Europe
Erdogan's Letter to Putin: A Step Towards Reconciliation or Deepening Tensions?
1 min
Erdogan's Letter to Putin: A Step Towards Reconciliation or Deepening Tensions?
Turkey's Shift Towards 'Sultanization': An Analysis by Alexander Iskandaryan
1 min
Turkey's Shift Towards 'Sultanization': An Analysis by Alexander Iskandaryan
Armenian MPs Secure Seats in Georgian Parliament: A Study in Democracy and Regional Policy
1 min
Armenian MPs Secure Seats in Georgian Parliament: A Study in Democracy and Regional Policy
New Jersey Devils Halt Florida Panthers' Impressive Winning Streak
2 mins
New Jersey Devils Halt Florida Panthers' Impressive Winning Streak
A Flurry of Activity: Recent Outcomes in High School Basketball Games
2 mins
A Flurry of Activity: Recent Outcomes in High School Basketball Games
Armenian President's Speech at PACE Receives Positive Reception
2 mins
Armenian President's Speech at PACE Receives Positive Reception
Drake University Dominates Southern Illinois University in Basketball Showdown
2 mins
Drake University Dominates Southern Illinois University in Basketball Showdown
Charlotte Triumphs Over UTSA in Thrilling Basketball Clash
3 mins
Charlotte Triumphs Over UTSA in Thrilling Basketball Clash
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
37 mins
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
53 mins
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
1 hour
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
1 hour
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
1 hour
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
6 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
6 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
6 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app