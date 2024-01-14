Massive Oil Tanker Fire Engulfs Depot Road in Epping, NH

In a significant blaze that gripped Epping, New Hampshire, multiple oil tankers and a tractor-trailer were set ablaze on Depot Road. The incident, which occurred at North Atlantic Services, saw the response of more than a dozen fire departments, including resources from Manchester Boston Regional Airport. The fire, which was finally subdued after two hours of intense firefighting, is currently under investigation by the NH Fire Marshal’s Office.

The Battle against the Blaze

At the heart of the fire were three fuel oil tanker trucks and a tractor-trailer belonging to North Atlantic Fuels. The flames, which rapidly spread to other trucks, necessitated mutual aid from various Seacoast departments. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries, and the fire was brought under control by 7 p.m. Depot Road had to be closed during the incident to facilitate the firefighting efforts and keep the public safe.

The Scale of the Inferno

The incident was indeed a massive inferno involving multiple oil tankers and a tractor-trailer. The blaze created a colossal fireball and sent a massive plume of black smoke billowing into the sky. The cause of the fire remains a mystery, under investigation, and has highlighted the importance of a well-coordinated mutual aid system. Firefighters continued to work on the scene, ensuring no residual flames could reignite the disaster.

Environmental and Safety Concerns

The fire, which involved the use of a foam truck from Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, raised environmental concerns due to the burning oil and foam used to battle the fire. The potential for contamination of the Lamprey River, a source of drinking water for the Durham-UNH water system among others, was a concern. A swift response from dozens of first responders kept the situation from escalating further. The incident served as a stark reminder of the dangers posed by such fires, and the importance of rapid, well-coordinated responses.