Accidents

Massive Fire Razes Orba International Market, Enugu State in Nigeria

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:20 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 12:01 pm EST
Massive Fire Razes Orba International Market, Enugu State in Nigeria

An unfortunate fire incident has marred the New Year celebrations in the Orba community of the Udenu Local Government Area in Enugu State, leading to the destruction of a significant section of the Orba International Market. The fire, which reportedly started around midnight, resulted in the loss of goods worth millions of naira.

Various sections of the market, including areas where drinks, foams, gallons, provisions, and other materials were sold, were affected. A local resident, Chigbo Odegba, revealed that the fire began at the stroke of midnight, leading to the catastrophic destruction of goods. The magnitude of the loss is amplified by the fact that the market is the second largest in the state, and the shop owners were not present to salvage their wares during the fire.

Response to the Crisis

The Chief Fire Officer of Enugu State, Mr. Daniel Ohaa, confirmed the incident, stating that two fire trucks were promptly deployed to control the blaze. These emergency response measures managed to prevent further property damage and extinguish the fire. However, the massive destruction that had already taken place couldn’t be undone.

The incident, which occurred along Obollo Road, has cast a shadow on the New Year’s festivities for the local community. Another resident, Chinyere Eze, expressed her sorrow over the unfortunate event, echoing the general sentiment of loss and tragedy. The wake of the fire has left the affected shop owners and the local community grappling with the sudden loss, marking a sad start to the New Year.

Accidents
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

