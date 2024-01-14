Massive Fire Engulfs Oil Tanker Trucks in Epping, New Hampshire

In a significant emergency unfolding in Epping, New Hampshire, at least four oil tanker trucks have caught fire, leading to sizable explosions. The incident has drawn a large-scale emergency response, including numerous first responders and hazardous materials (hazmat) teams, as they grapple with the four-alarm fire. The fire has intensified by spreading to additional tankers, marking the situation with a plume of dense, dark smoke visible from miles away.

Emergency Response in Full Swing

The scene at 76 Depot Road is a hive of activity with dozens of first responders trying to control the massive fire. Multiple fire departments, including Exeter Fire Department and Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, are on site to assist. Teams have been working relentlessly, and the Southeast HAZMAT team has provided 500 gallons of foam for fire suppression.

The Scene of the Fire

The fire originated at North Atlantic Fuels, where three fuel oil tanker trucks were initially involved. However, the flames soon spread to other trucks, escalating the situation. Video footage of the incident shows significant flames and a massive fireball. The resultant thick, black smoke has sent a visible signal of the emergency into the sky.

Progress and Precautions

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported thus far, and by 7 p.m., the fire was reportedly under control. However, crews from multiple communities are still working to quell the large blaze, an effort that could take up to six hours. As a safety measure, Depot Road has been temporarily closed. While no evacuation orders have been given, authorities are monitoring the situation closely. Updates on the firefighting efforts, the impact on the local community, and any necessary safety precautions for residents in the vicinity are expected.