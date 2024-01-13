Massive Fire Engulfs Local Market in Jharkhand: Economic Loss and Regulatory Lapses Under Scrutiny

In a sudden turn of events, a local market in Jharkhand’s East Singhbhum district erupted into flames, resulting in substantial property damage. The fire, which broke out in the year 2024, swiftly consumed 15 firecracker stalls and about a dozen vehicles, including motorcycles and an autorickshaw. The incident occurred near a bustling weekly market in Kerukocha village, which was teeming with activity due to the impending Tusu festival.

Details of the Incident

The fire originated from a firecracker stall and, catalyzed by the combustible material, rapidly spread to nearby stalls and vehicles parked in the vicinity. The engulfed stalls and vehicles were reduced to ashes, resulting in an estimated loss of around Rs 10-15 lakh. The fire’s intensity necessitated the deployment of a fire tender, and the flames were eventually extinguished after an hour-long battle. Despite the scale of the fire and the chaos it ensued, no casualties were reported.

Investigation and Aftermath

As the embers cooled down, an investigation was initiated to ascertain the exact cause of the fire. Initial suspicions pointed towards the handling and storage of firecrackers in the market area. The illegally set up firecracker stalls without proper permissions are speculated to have been a significant contributing factor. Local officials have since warned firecracker traders of stringent action should they be found selling firecrackers in market areas.

Implications and Impact

The incident has left a considerable economic impact on the stall and vehicle owners, who suffered extensive property loss. The fire also raises concerns about the adequacy of fire safety measures, particularly in crowded market areas where fire hazards like firecrackers are sold. While the investigation’s findings remain awaited, the incident underscores the urgent need for stricter adherence to fire safety norms and the enforcement of regulations, especially during festival seasons.