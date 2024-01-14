Massive Fire at North Atlantic Fuels Raises Environmental Concerns

On a seemingly ordinary Saturday, the tranquility of Epping in southeast New Hampshire was abruptly shattered by a significant fire at North Atlantic Fuels on Depot Road. The fire, involving multiple oil tankers, necessitated extensive efforts from several fire crews across the region, including the deployment of a foam truck from Manchester-Boston Regional Airport. By 8 p.m., the resolute response managed to bring the fire under control.

The Environmental Implications

While the fire was successfully contained, the incident raised serious environmental concerns. The major worry was the potential for water contamination due to the location of the fire, which was alarmingly close to the Lamprey River. A crucial source of drinking water for the Durham-UNH water system among others, any contamination could have serious repercussions.

Durham Town Manager, Todd Selig, issued a press release stating that the fire occurred about 2,000 feet from the river. In response to the potential threat, the Durham-UNH water system temporarily shut down its Lamprey River treatment facility, opting for alternate water sources until the risk of contamination from the burning oil and firefighting foam could be evaluated.

Not the First Incident

This fire incident serves as a stark reminder of another major environmental incident that occurred in close proximity in December 2019. A tanker truck carrying gasoline overturned near Route 101, leading to a substantial spill. Incidents like these underscore the need for stringent safety measures and swift response mechanisms to safeguard both the environment and the local communities.

As the fire is investigated further, the residents of Epping and surrounding communities hold their breath, hoping for positive news regarding the environmental impact. The resilience of the community, the dedication of the fire crews, and the swift action of local authorities have once again been put to the test. And as the smoke clears, the echoes of this incident continue to resonate, pushing for a renewed emphasis on safety and environmental protection.