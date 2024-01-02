en English
Accidents

Marine and Bluffton Woman Tragically Killed in Beaufort County Car Crash

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:47 pm EST
Marine and Bluffton Woman Tragically Killed in Beaufort County Car Crash

On an unfortunate morning of Saturday, 23-year-old Dajon Richards, an active-duty Marine from New Haven, Connecticut, and Fatima Castaneda-Texon, a 20-year-old woman from Bluffton, tragically lost their lives in a car crash. The incident took place on S.C. 170 in Beaufort County, when the 2008 Nissan 350Z, driven by Richards, veered off the road and smashed into a tree.

Details of the Tragic Incident

The crash occurred approximately at 2:15 a.m., near Red Bluff Road, just west of the Lemon Island bridge. Despite the likelihood of both occupants wearing seat belts, the intense nature of the crash, followed by an extensive burn of the vehicle, led to the unfortunate demise of both Richards and Castaneda-Texon. The severe condition of the car after the crash made it difficult to establish with certainty the use of seat belts.

Investigation Underway

The South Carolina Highway Patrol has taken charge of the investigation into the fatal accident. Beaufort County Deputy Coroner Andy McNese underlined the comprehensive damage to the vehicle which hampered the investigation. As of now, no charges have been filed, and the probe remains active and ongoing.

Awaiting Funeral Details

While the local community reels from the shocking news, details regarding the funeral services for Richards and Castaneda-Texon remain undisclosed. The tragic incident serves as a grim reminder of the unpredictability of life and the importance of road safety.

Accidents United States
Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

