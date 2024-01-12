en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Man’s Body Recovered from Parker River in Newbury After Rescue Attempt Fails

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:31 pm EST
Man’s Body Recovered from Parker River in Newbury After Rescue Attempt Fails

In a tragic incident, a man lost his life in the fast-moving currents of the Parker River in Newbury, Massachusetts. Despite exhaustive rescue efforts that persisted through the night, the victim remained trapped in the river’s relentless flow, his body eventually retrieved around midnight.

Rescue Attempt Turned Recovery

The Newbury Police Department was alerted to a distress situation near Forest and River Street at approximately 6:41 p.m. Amid the falling dusk, a man was reported to be struggling against the river’s powerful current. A good Samaritan, identified as 46-year-old Jeffrey Nagle, braved the roiling waters in a rescue attempt. Tragically, the effort was unsuccessful and he himself required medical attention, treated and released at the scene.

Emergency Services and Good Samaritan Thwarted by Nature

Newbury Fire Chief David Evans, in a press conference, shared that rescue crews maintained visual contact with the victim and were actively working to reach him. The swift current and the location’s heavy woodland, however, presented formidable obstacles. Despite the deployment of dive teams and the concerted efforts of the emergency personnel from multiple communities, the rescue attempt transitioned into a recovery operation.

Investigation Underway

The identity of the deceased man remains undisclosed as the investigation continues. The circumstances leading to the man’s predicament in the river remain shrouded in mystery. Multiple agencies, including Northeast Ambulance, Atlantic Ambulance, Cataldo Ambulance, West Newbury Fire, the Beverly Fire Dive/Rescue Team, Massachusetts State Police, and Massachusetts Environmental Police, are collaborating in the ongoing investigation. This tragic incident stands as a stark reminder of the power of nature and the peril it can present unexpectedly.

0
Accidents United States
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
5 mins ago
Coal Mine Gas Outburst in Pingdingshan: A Grave Reminder of Mining Risks
An unfortunate gas outburst in a Pingdingshan coal mine, located in central China’s Henan Province, has resulted in the tragic loss of eight lives, with 15 miners still missing. The incident, which occurred on Friday, has sparked a critical response from local authorities and rescue teams, who are currently undertaking strenuous search and recovery efforts
Coal Mine Gas Outburst in Pingdingshan: A Grave Reminder of Mining Risks
Construction Worker Killed in Riprap Collapse: A Wake-Up Call for Safety Measures
25 mins ago
Construction Worker Killed in Riprap Collapse: A Wake-Up Call for Safety Measures
Car Crash Leads to Drug-related Arrest in Manhattan Avenue Incident
33 mins ago
Car Crash Leads to Drug-related Arrest in Manhattan Avenue Incident
Falkland Islands Shaken by Military Vehicle Accident: Public Services Disrupted
19 mins ago
Falkland Islands Shaken by Military Vehicle Accident: Public Services Disrupted
Tragic Yew Tree Poisoning Claims Six Lives at Nunny's Farm
24 mins ago
Tragic Yew Tree Poisoning Claims Six Lives at Nunny's Farm
Unusual Traffic Incident in New Orleans Highlights the Risks of Construction Work
24 mins ago
Unusual Traffic Incident in New Orleans Highlights the Risks of Construction Work
Latest Headlines
World News
Carbon Monoxide-Infused Foam Boosts Efficacy of Cancer Treatment
25 seconds
Carbon Monoxide-Infused Foam Boosts Efficacy of Cancer Treatment
Nils Steven Pearson: A Life of Service Remembered
34 seconds
Nils Steven Pearson: A Life of Service Remembered
Mako Vunipola Bids Farewell to International Rugby: A Glittering Career Ends
1 min
Mako Vunipola Bids Farewell to International Rugby: A Glittering Career Ends
Recent Hospital Union Events: Strikes, Votes, and Contract Approvals
2 mins
Recent Hospital Union Events: Strikes, Votes, and Contract Approvals
Unexpected NFL Exposure for Vidler's Store, Hochul's Swimming Anecdote, and a Judge's Support for the Bills
2 mins
Unexpected NFL Exposure for Vidler's Store, Hochul's Swimming Anecdote, and a Judge's Support for the Bills
Providence Health System to Close Outpatient Labs in California
2 mins
Providence Health System to Close Outpatient Labs in California
Unidentified Golfer's Mishap Highlights Bathroom Shortage on PGA Tour
4 mins
Unidentified Golfer's Mishap Highlights Bathroom Shortage on PGA Tour
Dopamine Dressing Trend: Embrace Colors for a Happier 2024
5 mins
Dopamine Dressing Trend: Embrace Colors for a Happier 2024
Infected Blood Scandal Victims: A Cry for Greater Public Awareness and Justice
6 mins
Infected Blood Scandal Victims: A Cry for Greater Public Awareness and Justice
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
3 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
4 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
5 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
5 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
5 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
6 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
6 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
6 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations
6 hours
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app