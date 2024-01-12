Man’s Body Recovered from Parker River in Newbury After Rescue Attempt Fails

In a tragic incident, a man lost his life in the fast-moving currents of the Parker River in Newbury, Massachusetts. Despite exhaustive rescue efforts that persisted through the night, the victim remained trapped in the river’s relentless flow, his body eventually retrieved around midnight.

Rescue Attempt Turned Recovery

The Newbury Police Department was alerted to a distress situation near Forest and River Street at approximately 6:41 p.m. Amid the falling dusk, a man was reported to be struggling against the river’s powerful current. A good Samaritan, identified as 46-year-old Jeffrey Nagle, braved the roiling waters in a rescue attempt. Tragically, the effort was unsuccessful and he himself required medical attention, treated and released at the scene.

Emergency Services and Good Samaritan Thwarted by Nature

Newbury Fire Chief David Evans, in a press conference, shared that rescue crews maintained visual contact with the victim and were actively working to reach him. The swift current and the location’s heavy woodland, however, presented formidable obstacles. Despite the deployment of dive teams and the concerted efforts of the emergency personnel from multiple communities, the rescue attempt transitioned into a recovery operation.

Investigation Underway

The identity of the deceased man remains undisclosed as the investigation continues. The circumstances leading to the man’s predicament in the river remain shrouded in mystery. Multiple agencies, including Northeast Ambulance, Atlantic Ambulance, Cataldo Ambulance, West Newbury Fire, the Beverly Fire Dive/Rescue Team, Massachusetts State Police, and Massachusetts Environmental Police, are collaborating in the ongoing investigation. This tragic incident stands as a stark reminder of the power of nature and the peril it can present unexpectedly.