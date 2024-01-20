Man Rescued from Sea After Falling from Stena Line Ferry

On the morning of January 20, a significant rescue operation was set into motion after reports emerged of a man missing from the Stena Line ferry Stena Estrid. The vessel was en route from Belfast to Liverpool when the emergency was notified shortly after 8 am. The HM Coastguard took the reins of the operation, coordinating an extensive search effort that roped in resources from several quarters, including a coastguard helicopter from Caernarfon and RNLI lifeboats from stations such as Hoylake, Rhyl, Lytham St Annes, and Llandudno.

Search Operation Culminates in Successful Rescue

After several grueling hours of relentless search, the man was located and rescued from the sea around 11:20 am. The coastguard helicopter was instrumental in rescuing the man, who was subsequently rushed to the hospital for medical attention. The Crosby Coastguard Rescue Team played a critical role in the mission by securing a landing site for the rescue helicopter. Simultaneously, Merseyside Police were closely involved and kept abreast of the incident's developments.

Stena Line Services Continue Unaffected

Despite the unfolding emergency, Stena Line confirmed that its services continued to run as usual, seemingly unperturbed by the incident. This ability to maintain normal operations amidst a crisis reflects the robustness of their emergency response protocols.

Incident Echoes a Tragic Event from the Past

This incident bears an uncanny resemblance to a similar situation in July of the previous year. In that unfortunate event, a man fell overboard from a Stena Line ferry near Cairnryan, Scotland. Despite immediate rescue efforts, including being recovered by the ferry's rescue boat and airlifted to a hospital by an HM Coastguard helicopter, the man was pronounced dead. Police Scotland, after their investigation, reported that the death was not believed to be suspicious.