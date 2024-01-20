Man Rescued from Icy Lake: A Canine-Assisted Operation

In a remarkable display of quick-thinking and resourcefulness, a 65-year-old man was saved from a potentially fatal situation when he fell through the ice on Arbutus Lake in Traverse City, Michigan. The incident underscores the dangers of venturing onto frozen bodies of water, as conditions can rapidly turn from safe to hazardous.

Struggle for Survival

The man, whose identity remains undisclosed, found himself in a dire situation when he fell through the thin ice covering Arbutus Lake. According to reports, he was in the icy water for a chilling 16 minutes before Michigan State Police Motor Carrier Officer Kammeron Bennetts arrived at the scene.

A Canine Lifesaver

In a twist of fate, the man's dog, Ruby, became an instrumental part of the rescue operation. Officer Bennetts, demonstrating adaptability in the face of crisis, tied a rescue disc to Ruby's collar. He then used the dog to deliver the rescue equipment to the man and pull him from the icy grip of the lake.

Highlighting Safety Precautions

Following the incident, the man was immediately transported to a local hospital for treatment. Fortunately, he was released shortly after, having survived his harrowing ordeal. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of taking safety precautions when traversing frozen bodies of water. The unpredictable and often treacherous conditions can quickly turn a leisurely outing into a life-threatening situation.

The rescue operation, captured on Officer Bennetts' body camera, has since been hailed as a testament to the quick response and professionalism of rescue teams. The agency commended both the officer and Ruby for their teamwork and innovative thinking in ensuring the man's survival.