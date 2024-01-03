en English
Accidents

Man Pleads Guilty to Vehicular Homicide of Revered Priest

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:00 pm EST
Trejean Derrell Curry, a 28-year-old resident of St. Paul, admitted his guilt in a criminal vehicular homicide case on Tuesday, marking a tragic end to a series of events that claimed the life of Rev. Dennis Keith Dempsey in 2021. Curry, a man with an alarming record of nine prior convictions for driving without a license, was again behind the wheel with a revoked license when he fatally struck the 73-year-old Dempsey.

A Revered Figure Lost

Dempsey was not just another victim of a road accident. He was a priest with 41 years of dedicated service under the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis. He had recently been installed at the Church of the Risen Savior in Burnsville, a testament to his enduring commitment to serving the community. His sudden and untimely demise left the community he served and the parish he led in a state of shock and profound grief.

Unabated Recklessness

Despite being charged and released on bond for Dempsey’s death, Curry’s disregard for the law was unabated. He was apprehended for driving without a license again in September, demonstrating a stark disregard for his actions’ consequences. This persistent defiance was not only a slap in the face of the legal system but also a blatant disregard for the safety of others on the road.

Details of the Crash and the Plea Deal

According to the crash investigation by the Minnesota State Patrol, Dempsey was riding his bike on the shoulder of County Road 42 when Curry veered off the lane and hit him, traveling at a speed between 54 and 63 mph. The prosecutor’s plea deal with Curry includes a stayed prison sentence, up to five years of probation, and a 150-day jail sentence to be served in increments during probation. With sentencing scheduled for February 15, it remains to be seen if justice will be served for Rev. Dennis Keith Dempsey.

Accidents United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

