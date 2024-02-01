Man Killed on Old Dixie Highway 91: Investigating a Tragic Chain of Events

In a tragic turn of events, a man loses his life in a fatal incident on Old Dixie Highway 91 in St. George, Utah. The incident unfolded in the late hours of Wednesday when a Toyota 4Runner, driven by the victim, was involved in a rollover crash near mile marker 2 and Bulldog Pass Road.

Tragic Consequence of a Rollover Crash

While authorities were en route to the rollover scene, the man, described as 'acting out of sorts,' ventured into the roadway and knelt down. His actions led to a second collision with a southbound vehicle on the same highway. The second vehicle, which carried a male driver and a female passenger, struck the man, causing fatal injuries.

Authorities Respond to the Distressing Call

The driver of the second vehicle, startled and unsure of what he had hit, immediately contacted the police. Sgt. Lucas Alfred of the Washington County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the area had very low lighting, making visibility challenging. He added that the driver of the second vehicle is actively cooperating with the investigation.

Ongoing Investigation and Multi-Agency Involvement

The circumstances surrounding the crashes have resulted in an ongoing investigation involving authorities from multiple agencies. The aim is to unearth the reasons behind the rollover crash and the subsequent fatal incident that took the man's life.