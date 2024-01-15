Man Impaled by Iron Rod in Severe Construction Site Accident

In a hair-raising incident in Bhim Nagar’s Vartak Nagar area, a man named Jairaj Sardar met with a life-threatening accident at a construction site of a 26-storey building. The man fell from an undisclosed height onto protruding iron rods, with one skewering him through his waist.

Quick Response from On-site Workers

In an act of quick-thinking and teamwork, the workers at the construction site promptly used a grinder machine to cut the rod on both sides. This swift action played a crucial role in safely extricating Sardar from the grim situation, potentially saving his life.

Emergency Services Promptly Dispatched

Upon learning of the incident, local firefighters and a disaster management team were swiftly dispatched to the location. Yasin Tadvi , the head of the Disaster Management Cell of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), provided details about the response to the emergency. His team was instrumental in ensuring the victim was swiftly transported to receive medical attention.

Sardar Not an Employee at the Construction Site

In a turn of events, officials clarified that Jairaj Sardar was not, in fact, an employee at the construction site where the accident occurred. His presence at the site is yet to be explained, raising questions about safety protocols and access permissions at the site.

The victim was rushed to Kalwa Civic Hospital for immediate medical attention following the accident. More updates about his current health condition are awaited.