Accidents

Man Impaled by Iron Rod in Severe Construction Site Accident

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:31 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 3:00 am EST
Man Impaled by Iron Rod in Severe Construction Site Accident

In a hair-raising incident in Bhim Nagar’s Vartak Nagar area, a man named Jairaj Sardar met with a life-threatening accident at a construction site of a 26-storey building. The man fell from an undisclosed height onto protruding iron rods, with one skewering him through his waist.

Quick Response from On-site Workers

In an act of quick-thinking and teamwork, the workers at the construction site promptly used a grinder machine to cut the rod on both sides. This swift action played a crucial role in safely extricating Sardar from the grim situation, potentially saving his life.

Emergency Services Promptly Dispatched

Upon learning of the incident, local firefighters and a disaster management team were swiftly dispatched to the location. Yasin Tadvi , the head of the Disaster Management Cell of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), provided details about the response to the emergency. His team was instrumental in ensuring the victim was swiftly transported to receive medical attention.

Sardar Not an Employee at the Construction Site

In a turn of events, officials clarified that Jairaj Sardar was not, in fact, an employee at the construction site where the accident occurred. His presence at the site is yet to be explained, raising questions about safety protocols and access permissions at the site.

The victim was rushed to Kalwa Civic Hospital for immediate medical attention following the accident. More updates about his current health condition are awaited.

0
Accidents Disaster India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

