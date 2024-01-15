en English
Accidents

Man Goes Missing Following Boating Incident Near Coki Point Beach

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:36 am EST
In a distressing turn of events on Sunday morning, a boating mishap near Coki Point Beach resulted in a man being violently ejected into the waters and subsequently disappearing. The incident, which took place at roughly 8:33 a.m., unfolded before the eyes of numerous bystanders who observed the boat spiralling out of control between Coki Point Beach and Thatch Cay.

Identifying the Missing Individual

The U.S. Coast Guard has named the missing man as 51-year-old Todman Davaughn. Davaughn was catapulted from a 30-foot white power boat following a collision that caused the vessel to revolve several times.

Search Efforts Underway

St. Thomas Rescue has been keeping the public informed through online channels and has activated a range of resources to aid in the search efforts. These include boats, drones, dive teams, and V.I. Towing. The Coast Guard has also been heavily engaged, deploying a small boat and a helicopter in the search, alongside a Self-Locating datum marker buoy to gather real-time data on current sea conditions. A fixed-wing aircraft was also sent out, and the Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Tezanos has been assigned to continue the search throughout the night.

Aftermath of the Incident

Following the crash, a friend of Davaughn was able to tow the damaged vessel back to shore. The Coast Guard has urged anyone with information regarding the incident to get in touch with the Coast Guard Sector San Juan Command Center. This marks a poignant reminder of the perils that can be encountered at sea, and the importance of safety precautions when embarking on such journeys.

Accidents United States
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

