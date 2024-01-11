en English
Accidents

Man Found Dead on Offshore Vessel, Unnoticed for Half a Day

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 9:36 pm EST
In a startling incident that has raised eyebrows on safety and welfare practices aboard offshore worker accommodation vessels, a man was found dead on the Bibby Stockholm, reportedly undiscovered for a disturbingly long period of 12 hours. The vessel, a temporal home for workers in the offshore industry, was anchored near an oil platform in the UK North Sea when the incident occurred.

Unearthing the Tragedy

The deceased, identified as Leonard Farruku, an Albanian man, was found in his cabin in the same position his roommate had left him in the morning. His roommate, Yusuf Deen Kargbo, had tried to wake him up at 7:30 am before leaving for work, assuming Farruku was merely asleep when he got no response. Upon returning at 7:30 pm and finding Farruku in the same unchanged position, Kargbo raised the alarm.

Investigation Underway

The cause of death has not yet been disclosed, and an investigation is in progress. The incident has instigated serious concerns about the practices aboard such vessels, particularly in relation to safety and welfare checks. The company that operates the Bibby Stockholm has expressed its condolences and is actively cooperating with authorities to understand the circumstances surrounding Farruku’s tragic death.

A Closer Look at Offshore Accommodation Conditions

Incidents like these bring to light the underlying issues that often go unnoticed in offshore worker accommodations. The Bibby Stockholm, which also houses asylum seekers, has been under scrutiny for its allegedly inhumane conditions. Narratives from Farruku’s former roommate and others paint a grim picture of life aboard the vessel, adding a layer of urgency to the ongoing investigation. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers and the necessary vigilance required in offshore living conditions.

Accidents Safety United Kingdom
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

