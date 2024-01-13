en English
Accidents

Man Airlifted After Off-Roading Incident on Sand Mountain

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:10 pm EST
Man Airlifted After Off-Roading Incident on Sand Mountain

On a typical afternoon at Sand Mountain, the rhythmic hum of off-road vehicles was interrupted by an unexpected incident. A man, engaged in a thrilling off-roading adventure, had to be airlifted after his Jeep tipped over. The event unfolded around 2:30 p.m. on the rugged terrains of the west rim of the Sand Mountain OHV area.

Off-Roading Mishap on Sand Mountain

The group of 31 Jeeps was treading a designated off-road route, their engines roaring against the remote quietude of the mountain. In this group, the man who was later to become the central figure of the incident was navigating his Jeep through the steep slopes and rugged terrain. In a sudden turn of events, his Jeep tipped over, causing him to sustain injuries on his left side.

Swift Rescue Amid Difficult Terrain

Due to concerns about potential neck injuries, a decision was made to airlift the man off the mountain. The rescue operation was not an easy undertaking. The challenging terrain, characterized by precipitous cliffs, was difficult to access by foot. Despite the hurdles, Intermountain Lifeflight successfully managed the rescue operation, eliminating the need for search and rescue teams to intervene.

A Popular Route for Jeep Enthusiasts

The off-road enthusiasts were on the mountain a week before the annual Winter 4×4 Jamboree, a much-anticipated event in the same location. Deputy Jacob Paul from the Washington County Search and Rescue team described the route as commonly used by Jeep enthusiasts, noting that the vehicle simply rolled onto its side. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the inherent risks involved in off-road adventures, even on familiar terrains.

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

