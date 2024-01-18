Makar Sankranti Festival Marred by Deaths due to Kite Flying Accidents in Hyderabad

In a tragic turn of events, the festive atmosphere of the Makar Sankranti festival in Hyderabad and its outskirts, including Sangareddy, was marred by the deaths of three individuals, two of them minors, due to kite flying-related accidents. This takes the death toll to eight in the span of four days due to similar mishaps.

Advertisment

Victims of Kite-Flying Accidents

Among the dead is Md Salman, an 11-year-old boy, who mysteriously went missing after leaving his house early on Monday without notifying his mother. After a prolonged absence, his worried mother filed a missing complaint at the Masab Tank police station. In a devastating turn of events, Salman was later found dead at Masak Tank, his death being linked to the kite flying festivities.

Another victim included a 12-year-old boy who met a tragic end while riding a motorcycle with his father when a manja, a sharp thread used for kite flying, slit his throat. The incident has raised concerns over the dangerous implications of using such materials in kite flying.

Advertisment

Fatal Consequences of Banned Chinese Manja

Adding to the tragedy, a 30-year-old Indian Army Naik, Kagithala Koteshwar Reddy, also fell victim to kite flying. He died when a banned Chinese manja slashed his throat whilst he was engaged in flying a kite in Hyderabad. The use of this deadly manja has been a contentious issue, with many calling for stricter regulations on its use.

Police Action and Public Awareness

In response to these tragic incidents, the police have registered cases against those responsible for using deadly manja and have appealed to people to exercise caution while flying kites. The incidents serve as a grim reminder of the lethal consequences that can result from a seemingly harmless recreational activity, thus stressing the need for stringent safety measures and public awareness.