Makar Sankranti Celebrations Marred by Tragic Kite-Flying Incidents in Telangana

Tragedy marred the joyous celebrations of Makar Sankranti in Telangana, India, as at least five people lost their lives in kite-flying related incidents. Over the last few days, the festive spirit was punctuated by heartrending news of four young individuals in Hyderabad and a soldier, meeting untimely demises due to electrocution, falls from rooftops, and injuries caused by a banned kite string known as ‘Chinese manja’.

The Unfortunate Victims

A 20-year-old student, identified as Akash, plunged to his death from an apartment terrace while engaged in kite-flying in Medchal-Malkajgiri. His body was later shifted to Osmania general hospital for post-mortem. In a separate incident, a soldier riding his scooter met a gruesome end as a nylon manja, a sharp kite string, slit his throat. The soldier succumbed to excessive bleeding while undergoing treatment. His wife has since called for stringent action against those selling the banned manja, citing its alarming threat to human and animal lives alike.

Child Casualties

Adding to the somber tally were two children, aged 11 and 13. The younger boy was electrocuted while flying a kite on the rooftop of an apartment building. The older boy, in a tragic turn of events, fell from a four-storey building while flying a kite, later succumbing to his injuries. The incidents of electrocution were linked to the use of metal-coated ‘manja’ thread near electrical installations, despite warnings from authorities about the inherent risks.

Call for Safety Measures

In the wake of these tragedies, demands for strict action against negligence and stronger enforcement of safety measures during traditional festivities have grown louder. Despite a government ban on manja since 2016, aimed at protecting birds and human safety, these incidents have occurred, casting a spotlight on the dangers of disregarding safety rules during traditional celebrations. Authorities have reiterated the importance of avoiding the use of metal-coated ‘manja’ thread near electricity installations to prevent electrocution and network disruptions.