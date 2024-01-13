en English
Accidents

Major Traffic Incident Leads to Temporary Closure of Interstate 264 East

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:02 am EST
Major Traffic Incident Leads to Temporary Closure of Interstate 264 East

A late-night traffic incident has led to the temporary closure of all lanes on Interstate 264 East near Manslick Road, causing significant disruptions. The incident, involving two vehicles, transpired around 9:38 p.m., near the eight-mile marker. TRIMARC, an agency that monitors traffic conditions, anticipated the roadway to be closed for approximately one hour to manage the situation.

Details of the Incident

A man was critically injured after being struck by a car on the expressway near Manslick Road and Dixie Highway in Shively, Louisville. The resultant closure of the expressway lasted for about two hours while police conducted an investigation and cleared the incident site.

Police Investigation Underway

Louisville Metro Police Department‘s spokesperson, Dwight Mitchell, confirmed that the department’s Traffic Unit is currently investigating the incident. As of the time the information was released, no further details regarding the cause of the crash or any potential injuries were provided. The LMPD is expected to share more information as the investigation progresses.

Implications for Traffic and Travel

The closure of the expressway, a vital artery of Louisville’s traffic network, is likely to have significant implications for traffic flow and travel times in the area. Commuters and travelers are advised to seek alternative routes and allow for extra travel time until normal traffic conditions are restored.

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

