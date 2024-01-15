en English
Accidents

Major Road Collision Leads to Closure in Middlesbrough

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:49 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 5:57 am EST
Major Road Collision Leads to Closure in Middlesbrough

Early this morning, a major traffic collision shook Middlesbrough, resulting in the closure of the A1032 Heywood Street, a key artery in the city’s transport network. The incident, which occurred near Ayresome Grange Road, caused significant disruption, with emergency services rushing to the scene to manage the situation.

Emergency Services Respond to the Scene

The Cleveland Fire Brigade has deployed three fire engines to the site, and the police have cordoned off the accident area, shutting down the A1032 Tees Newport Bridge Approach Road in both directions.

This closure stretches from Ayresome Green Lane to the Cannon Park Interchange. As a result, locals are experiencing considerable traffic delays and are advised to seek alternative routes.

Affect on Local Area and Schools

The location of the crash is in the immediate vicinity of Archibald Primary School, situated on Ayresome Green Lane. This has raised concerns for the local community, particularly parents and school staff. However, there are currently no reports of the school being directly affected by the incident.

Details and Aftermath Yet to be Revealed

Despite the swift response from emergency services, the exact details surrounding the cause of the collision and any potential injuries remain unknown. A separate incident was also reported on Mill Lane, causing additional traffic disruption in the area. The public is advised to stay clear of the affected areas until further notice, while authorities continue their investigations.

author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

