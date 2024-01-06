en English
Accidents

Major Road Closure on M6 Following Lorry Collision

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:19 am EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 2:13 am EST
A significant traffic incident has struck the M6, causing a major disruption for commuters. A lorry, travelling southbound, collided with a bridge between Junction 17 and 16, near Sandbach and Crewe. The aftermath of the collision saw the lorry’s load scattered across all lanes, leading to a complete closure of the section.

Highway Closure and Recovery Process

The substantial spillage from the lorry has necessitated a complete closure of the affected area. According to National Highways North-West, a substantial cleanup and recovery operation is expected to span throughout the morning. Commuters are advised to seek alternative routes to avoid the affected section of the highway.

(Also Read: Coco’s Bold Choice: Escort Opts for Fallopian Tube Removal to Prevent Pregnancy)

Assessing the Damage

Following the collision, engineers have been dispatched to evaluate the structural damage to the bridge. The severity of the damage will determine how long the closure will remain in effect. The North West Motorway Police anticipate the closure to last for the remainder of the morning.

(Also Read: Severe Car Accident in San Bernardino Leaves Driver in Critical Condition

Implications and Future Precautions

This incident underscores the importance of safe driving and strict adherence to road regulations. As authorities work to clear the scene and assess the damage, drivers are reminded to maintain safe distances and be mindful of potential hazards on the road. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential consequences of road accidents, not just for those directly involved, but for the wider motorist community.

Accidents Transportation United Kingdom
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

