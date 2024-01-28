Major Multi-Vehicle Crash on Maryland Bridge Amidst Record Fog Conditions

On a bridge in Maryland, a multi-vehicle crash of significant proportion took place, prompting Sgt. Brady McCormick of the Maryland Transportation Authority Police to declare it as one of the most substantial in terms of the number of vehicles involved. Further details are awaited until a comprehensive investigation into the incident's complexity and the potential pursuit of criminal charges is completed.

Foggy Conditions and Meteorological Phenomenon

A witness, Payne, reported her husband encountering a sudden dense fog as he drove onto the bridge around 7:30 a.m., despite clear skies moments earlier. Unprecedented fog conditions have been experienced across the United States due to a meteorological phenomenon where warm air from the Gulf of Mexico collides with cold ground air. This has led to decreased visibility, causing disruptions like flight delays and car accidents in various states.

The Maryland Transportation Authority's Response

The Maryland Transportation Authority had previously issued a warning about foggy conditions on social media that Friday. However, no such alert was given on the morning of the accident. It remains to be seen if this lack of warning played a factor in the unfortunate incident.

Impact of the Crash

The Chesapeake Bay Bridge, the site of the incident, was closed for several hours due to the crash involving more than 40 vehicles and injuring 13 people. Two individuals sustained serious injuries, with the rest being minor. The crash led to significant traffic delays, and the westbound lanes were reopened on Saturday afternoon. The role of the patchy fog in the accident is still unknown.