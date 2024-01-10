Major Blaze Engulfs Waterston Industrial Unit; No Casualties Reported Yet

Firefighters are currently engaged in battling a significant fire at an industrial unit in Waterston, Milford Haven, Pembrokeshire. The fire, which is being fought by crews from six different stations, spans a substantial area of approximately 25 meters by 50 meters. Despite the scale of the blaze, there have been no casualties reported thus far.

Multiple Crews Respond to Afternoon Fire Near Milford Haven

Emergency services were called just after 1:30 pm on Wednesday, January 10, with crews from Milford Haven, Pembroke Dock, Haverfordwest, Tenby, Fishguard, and Carmarthen attending the ongoing incident throughout the afternoon.

Firefighters Battle Major Industrial Fire

Local farmers with tractors towing large water bowsers are assisting the fire service in their effort to extinguish the blaze. The Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service has issued a warning to the public to keep windows closed and to stay away from the vicinity of the fire for safety reasons. Despite the intensity of the fire and the resulting heavy black smoke, no casualties have been reported so far.

Authorities Tackle Milford Haven Blaze

Firefighters are actively addressing a fire at Milford Haven's Waterston Industrial Estate. Authorities advise avoiding the area and closing windows due to substantial smoke. On the other hand, Dragon LNG acknowledged a nearby fire, halting non-essential work as a precaution. They're monitoring and coordinating with emergency services.