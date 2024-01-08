en English
Accidents

Major Incident at Historic Sandman Signature Hotel in Fort Worth: Explosion Causes Mass Casualty

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 8, 2024 at 6:19 pm EST
Major Incident at Historic Sandman Signature Hotel in Fort Worth: Explosion Causes Mass Casualty

An unfortunate incident unfolded at the Sandman Signature Hotel in downtown Fort Worth, Texas, culminating in a mass casualty situation. The Fort Worth Police Department is now probing the event, which they have classified as a ‘major incident’. The calamity has left at least 11 people injured following an explosion near W. 7th Street and Houston Street.

Details of the Incident

The explosion caused extensive damage to the hotel. It blew out the windows of the bottom floor and left debris, including pieces of concrete and rubble, scattered across the street. A large hole was also found in the sidewalk next to the hotel. Witnesses in the vicinity reported a loud noise, with some mentioning the smell of natural gas.

Aftermath and Ongoing Investigation

The exact cause of the explosion remains under investigation, but there are suspicions of a gas leak. The Fort Worth Fire Department has set up a triage for the victims and has directed individuals searching for loved ones to Sundance Square at 420 Main Street. The area around the hotel has been cordoned off, and Atmos Energy is on the scene.

The Historic Sandman Signature Hotel

The Sandman Signature Hotel, located in the historic Waggoner Building, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Built in 1920, the structure is now at the center of this unfortunate event. As the situation remains fluid, more information is being awaited.

Accidents Disaster United States
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

