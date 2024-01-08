Major Incident at Historic Sandman Signature Hotel in Fort Worth: Explosion Causes Mass Casualty

An unfortunate incident unfolded at the Sandman Signature Hotel in downtown Fort Worth, Texas, culminating in a mass casualty situation. The Fort Worth Police Department is now probing the event, which they have classified as a ‘major incident’. The calamity has left at least 11 people injured following an explosion near W. 7th Street and Houston Street.

Details of the Incident

The explosion caused extensive damage to the hotel. It blew out the windows of the bottom floor and left debris, including pieces of concrete and rubble, scattered across the street. A large hole was also found in the sidewalk next to the hotel. Witnesses in the vicinity reported a loud noise, with some mentioning the smell of natural gas.

Aftermath and Ongoing Investigation

The exact cause of the explosion remains under investigation, but there are suspicions of a gas leak. The Fort Worth Fire Department has set up a triage for the victims and has directed individuals searching for loved ones to Sundance Square at 420 Main Street. The area around the hotel has been cordoned off, and Atmos Energy is on the scene.

The Historic Sandman Signature Hotel

The Sandman Signature Hotel, located in the historic Waggoner Building, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Built in 1920, the structure is now at the center of this unfortunate event. As the situation remains fluid, more information is being awaited.