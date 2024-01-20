Major Flooding at Historic Lofts: A Wake-Up Call for Accountability

In the early hours of a Saturday morning, at precisely 8:30 a.m., the Milwaukee Fire Department was summoned to the Historic Lofts on 22nd Street and Kilbourn. The cause? A major flooding incident that had transformed the first two floors of the apartment complex into a watery chaos. The culprit behind the disaster was a burst pipe that had released a torrent of water strong enough to warrant a complete evacuation of the building.

The Immediate Fallout

Approximately 100 units of the complex were affected by the flooding. The water damage was so severe that essential services such as water, electricity, and heating had to be shut off to allow for repairs. The sudden disruption to everyday life left the residents in distress, and they shared their plight with 12 News, stating that all of their possessions were damaged by the onslaught of water.

Emergency Response

In response to the crisis, multiple agencies and organizations swung into action. We Energies was on the scene to deal with the power outage, while the Red Cross was called in to provide immediate relief and support. The city also pitched in, deploying buses to transport the affected individuals to emergency shelters.

Media Coverage and Accountability

The incident was captured on camera by 12 News, showcasing water pouring into hallways and cascading down staircases. The footage served as a stark reminder of the devastation caused by the flooding. As part of their coverage, 12 News has reached out to Greystone Property Management Co., the company responsible for the apartments, to comment on the situation and provide further information. The residents, now displaced and grappling with loss, are understandably eager for answers and accountability.