Major Fire Traps Workers in Himachal Pradesh Cosmetic Factory

A devastating fire engulfed a cosmetic manufacturing factory in the Baddi industrial area of Himachal Pradesh's Solan district on Friday, trapping numerous workers, including women, inside. The blaze prompted an immediate response from local authorities, who dispatched fire tenders from Nalagarh and surrounding areas to quell the flames.

Solan Deputy Commissioner Manmohan Sharma confirmed that fire-fighting efforts were in full swing, with the district's administration on high alert. A team from the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) was also expected to arrive shortly to aid in the rescue mission. However, the dense smoke billowing from the burning cosmetic materials complicated the containment and rescue efforts.

Workers' Plight Amidst the Inferno

In the midst of the chaos, some trapped workers reportedly took desperate measures to reach safety, scaling the factory building while awaiting assistance. Videos have surfaced showing a woman stranded on the roof, a stark testament to the scale of the catastrophe.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, adding to the uncertainty surrounding the situation. The factory, Aroma Aromatic, located in Jharmajri of the Baddi Brotiwala Industrial area, is now the focal point of a major rescue operation.