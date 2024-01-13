Major Fire Engulfs Wildberries Warehouse in St. Petersburg: Arson Suspected

In an early Saturday morning incident that has raised eyebrows and questions about safety measures, a major fire engulfed a large warehouse operated by Wildberries, the online retail giant often dubbed as ‘Russia’s Amazon’. The warehouse, located on the outskirts of St. Petersburg, was bustling with up to 1,600 workers when the blaze broke out. Miraculously, no casualties were reported, but the suddenness of the fire forced many workers to flee without warning due to malfunctioning fire alarms.

Escape Amid Silence

Witnesses at the scene shared harrowing videos of people scrambling down fire escapes, while the fire rampaged through rows of shelving units. Strikingly, the fire alarms remained eerily silent, adding to the chaos and confusion. From a passing passenger jet, footage revealed the extent of the fire, which was large enough to cover an area equivalent to 10 football fields, while significant smoke emissions painted a grim picture of the catastrophe.

Massive Response and Troubling Past

Emergency services swiftly dispatched 57 fire engines and a team of 270 firefighters to combat the blaze, classifying the incident as level four on a five-point severity scale. This fire, however, brings Russia’s troubling record on fire safety back into the spotlight. The incident eerily recalls a tragic 2018 fire in Kemerovo, Siberia, where more than 60 people perished in a shopping complex due to multiple safety failures.

Arson Investigation and Series of Fires

As the smoke clears, Russian authorities have commenced investigations into the possibility of arson in the Wildberries warehouse fire. No suspects have been named yet, but the occurrence of the fire follows a concerning series of fires at establishments connected to Russia’s military engagement in Ukraine. Wildberries, along with many other Russian companies, has shown explicit support for the war in Ukraine.

In a related incident before Christmas, police conducted a raid at a Wildberries facility in Tula, detaining migrant workers for conscription into the war effort. The fire’s aftermath leaves the company with a smouldering warehouse, a potential arson investigation, and a renewed call for improved fire safety measures as it continues to operate in these turbulent times.