en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Major Fire Engulfs Wildberries Warehouse in St. Petersburg: Arson Suspected

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:29 am EST
Major Fire Engulfs Wildberries Warehouse in St. Petersburg: Arson Suspected

In an early Saturday morning incident that has raised eyebrows and questions about safety measures, a major fire engulfed a large warehouse operated by Wildberries, the online retail giant often dubbed as ‘Russia’s Amazon’. The warehouse, located on the outskirts of St. Petersburg, was bustling with up to 1,600 workers when the blaze broke out. Miraculously, no casualties were reported, but the suddenness of the fire forced many workers to flee without warning due to malfunctioning fire alarms.

Escape Amid Silence

Witnesses at the scene shared harrowing videos of people scrambling down fire escapes, while the fire rampaged through rows of shelving units. Strikingly, the fire alarms remained eerily silent, adding to the chaos and confusion. From a passing passenger jet, footage revealed the extent of the fire, which was large enough to cover an area equivalent to 10 football fields, while significant smoke emissions painted a grim picture of the catastrophe.

Massive Response and Troubling Past

Emergency services swiftly dispatched 57 fire engines and a team of 270 firefighters to combat the blaze, classifying the incident as level four on a five-point severity scale. This fire, however, brings Russia’s troubling record on fire safety back into the spotlight. The incident eerily recalls a tragic 2018 fire in Kemerovo, Siberia, where more than 60 people perished in a shopping complex due to multiple safety failures.

Arson Investigation and Series of Fires

As the smoke clears, Russian authorities have commenced investigations into the possibility of arson in the Wildberries warehouse fire. No suspects have been named yet, but the occurrence of the fire follows a concerning series of fires at establishments connected to Russia’s military engagement in Ukraine. Wildberries, along with many other Russian companies, has shown explicit support for the war in Ukraine.

In a related incident before Christmas, police conducted a raid at a Wildberries facility in Tula, detaining migrant workers for conscription into the war effort. The fire’s aftermath leaves the company with a smouldering warehouse, a potential arson investigation, and a renewed call for improved fire safety measures as it continues to operate in these turbulent times.

0
Accidents Russia Safety
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
1 min ago
Surge in Criminal Incidents and Traffic Violations: A Call for Action
In a recent wave of events, various locations have experienced an unsettling increase in criminal incidents and traffic violations, painting an alarming picture of safety and security. Highlighting the seriousness of the situation, these incidents range from drug possession and vehicle theft to severe accidents, DUIs, and identity theft, marking a disturbing trend in the
Surge in Criminal Incidents and Traffic Violations: A Call for Action
Tragedy Strikes in Idaho: Avalanche Claims Skier's Life, Two Rescued
25 mins ago
Tragedy Strikes in Idaho: Avalanche Claims Skier's Life, Two Rescued
Owner of Kayak Found Adrift at Sea Located, Subscriptions Offer Digital Content
28 mins ago
Owner of Kayak Found Adrift at Sea Located, Subscriptions Offer Digital Content
Supreme Court Enhances Compensation Process for Hit-and-Run Victims
2 mins ago
Supreme Court Enhances Compensation Process for Hit-and-Run Victims
Unexpected Twist in Blackpool Rescue Operation: Different Individual Saved
7 mins ago
Unexpected Twist in Blackpool Rescue Operation: Different Individual Saved
Punjab Tragedy: Fire Claims Man and Pet Dog, Three Injured
22 mins ago
Punjab Tragedy: Fire Claims Man and Pet Dog, Three Injured
Latest Headlines
World News
NYC School Closure for Migrants Sparks Outrage; Rep. Gluesenkamp Perez Faces Border Crisis Backlash
40 seconds
NYC School Closure for Migrants Sparks Outrage; Rep. Gluesenkamp Perez Faces Border Crisis Backlash
Magisterial Probe Initiated into 2023 Baramulla Gunfight
43 seconds
Magisterial Probe Initiated into 2023 Baramulla Gunfight
New York City Mayor Sues Transportation Companies over Immigrant Crisis, Criticizes Texas Governor
58 seconds
New York City Mayor Sues Transportation Companies over Immigrant Crisis, Criticizes Texas Governor
Tomlin and McDermott: From College Teammates to NFL Rivals
1 min
Tomlin and McDermott: From College Teammates to NFL Rivals
Texas A&M-CC Islanders vs. New Orleans Privateers: A High-Stakes Basketball Matchup
1 min
Texas A&M-CC Islanders vs. New Orleans Privateers: A High-Stakes Basketball Matchup
St. John Bosco High Dominates Season Opener Amidst Rain and Historic NIL Payments
2 mins
St. John Bosco High Dominates Season Opener Amidst Rain and Historic NIL Payments
Trump Determined to Brave Blizzard for Iowa Caucus
2 mins
Trump Determined to Brave Blizzard for Iowa Caucus
Perth Scorchers Clinch Victory Over Brisbane Heat in Thrilling Encounter
2 mins
Perth Scorchers Clinch Victory Over Brisbane Heat in Thrilling Encounter
Skiing Prodigy Sofia Goggia Clinches First Downhill Victory of the Season
2 mins
Skiing Prodigy Sofia Goggia Clinches First Downhill Victory of the Season
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
28 mins
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
49 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
4 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
4 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
5 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
5 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
6 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
7 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
9 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app