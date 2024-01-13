en English
Accidents

Major Fire Engulfs Under-Construction High-Rise in Mumbai, No Casualties Reported

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:23 am EST
Major Fire Engulfs Under-Construction High-Rise in Mumbai, No Casualties Reported

A significant fire engulfed the high-rise Casa Aurelia building in the Lodha Palava township of Dombivali East, Mumbai. The blaze took hold on Saturday morning around 11 am and rapidly ascended to the 18th floor. The building, which is still under construction, had residents occupying only the first three floors. Firefighting teams were swiftly deployed to the scene to combat the flames, and executed successful rescue operations ensuring the safe evacuation of all individuals from the impacted floors. As of now, there have been no reports of individuals trapped or harmed by the fire. Investigations into the cause of the fire are anticipated to be underway.

Fire Erupts and Spreads Rapidly

The fire reportedly started due to a short circuit on the seventh floor of the edifice. The building, which is still under construction, had its first three floors occupied by residents. The flames quickly billowed upwards, affecting up to the 18th floor. This incident has drawn attention to the safety measures in place in under-construction high-rise buildings and has raised questions about their adequacy.

Emergency Response and Evacuation

Upon receiving news of the fire, firefighting teams were promptly dispatched to the location. At least five fire brigade vehicles reached the spot to tackle the blaze. The rescue teams worked efficiently, managing to evacuate everyone safely from the six floors affected by the fire. Cooling operations were initiated soon after to prevent any further potential flare-ups.

Investigations Underway

While no casualties have been reported, and all residents were safely evacuated, the cause of the fire remains unknown. Fire officials and investigators are likely to probe into the incident to determine the origin and cause of the fire. This incident follows another recent fire in Mumbai at the Phoenix Mall in the Lower Parel area, where over 30 two-wheelers were damaged, highlighting the increasing need for stringent fire safety measures.

Accidents India Safety
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

