Major Fire Engulfs Building in Liverpool City Center: Evacuations Underway

In a dramatic turn of events, a severe fire erupted in the bustling heart of Liverpool city center, stirring an urgent response from the Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service. The incident occurred at precisely 2:18 pm on Saturday, on Fox Street, where firefighters were met with a towering four-story building, spanning 100 meters by 50 meters, fully consumed by the flames.

Concerns of Structural Collapse

The severity of the blaze, coupled with the potential structural damage, has raised the alarm for the possible collapse of the building. Consequently, the fire crews are executing a swift and organized evacuation of the surrounding vicinity. The fire service has issued a stern advisory to the public, urging them to steer clear of the affected area, and has mandated nearby residents and businesses to seal their windows and doors to prevent the risk of smoke inhalation.

Health Advisory and Precautions

Particular attention has been directed towards individuals with pre-existing health conditions. They have been instructed to keep their medications readily available and to consult medical professionals if they encounter any adverse effects. The firefighting operation has been meticulously divided into sectors, with personnel donning breathing apparatus and utilizing main branch hoses to contain the raging inferno.

Emergency Response

Emergency services have been swift in their response, with 12 fire engines and two aerial appliances on the scene. The sight of smoke billowing from the site of the fire has been visible for miles, reaching as far as Everton's stadium, Goodison Park. The current situation remains tense and active, with updates being continuously relayed by the fire service. The blaze, which initiated in an unfinished building, has resulted in the closure of Fox Street and the diversion of bus services. The Liverpool ECHO is in touch with Merseyside Fire and Rescue for additional information regarding this ongoing incident.