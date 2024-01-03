Major Fire Breaks Out at Takanini Community Hall; Arson Attack in West Auckland

A blaze of significant magnitude erupted at the Takanini community hall in South Auckland this evening, prompting swift response from the Fire and Emergency services. The incident was reported around 8:56 pm, with multiple witnesses citing visible smoke emanating from the hall.

Fire Engulfs the Takanini Community Hall

Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters were met with a hall that was well engulfed in flames. The fire was described as involving a single-story building, towering approximately eight meters in height and spreading across an area measuring 20 meters by 10 meters.

The fire was concentrated on the front veranda and the roof space of the hall, challenging the fire-fighting teams as they actively worked to extinguish the inferno.

Arson Attack in West Auckland

In a separate incident, two men have been charged with arson following a blaze at a vacant property on Lincoln Rd in Henderson, West Auckland. The property, valued at about $1.9 million, was thankfully empty at the time of the incident, and no injuries have been reported as a result of the fire.

Investigations Underway

While firefighting teams continue their efforts to douse the Takanini hall fire, investigations are underway to determine the cause of the fire. Additional information is expected to be released as the situation develops, shedding more light on this alarming incident that has shaken the local community.