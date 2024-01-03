en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Major Fire Breaks Out at Takanini Community Hall; Arson Attack in West Auckland

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:02 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 7:04 am EST
Major Fire Breaks Out at Takanini Community Hall; Arson Attack in West Auckland

A blaze of significant magnitude erupted at the Takanini community hall in South Auckland this evening, prompting swift response from the Fire and Emergency services. The incident was reported around 8:56 pm, with multiple witnesses citing visible smoke emanating from the hall.

Fire Engulfs the Takanini Community Hall

Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters were met with a hall that was well engulfed in flames. The fire was described as involving a single-story building, towering approximately eight meters in height and spreading across an area measuring 20 meters by 10 meters.

The fire was concentrated on the front veranda and the roof space of the hall, challenging the fire-fighting teams as they actively worked to extinguish the inferno.

Arson Attack in West Auckland

In a separate incident, two men have been charged with arson following a blaze at a vacant property on Lincoln Rd in Henderson, West Auckland. The property, valued at about $1.9 million, was thankfully empty at the time of the incident, and no injuries have been reported as a result of the fire.

Investigations Underway

While firefighting teams continue their efforts to douse the Takanini hall fire, investigations are underway to determine the cause of the fire. Additional information is expected to be released as the situation develops, shedding more light on this alarming incident that has shaken the local community.

0
Accidents Fire New Zealand
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Storm Henk Causes Lorry Overturn on A141: No Injuries Reported

By Wojciech Zylm

New Year's Eve Collision Leads to Arrest in Stoke-on-Trent

By Wojciech Zylm

Severe Weather Leads to Unprecedented Road Accidents in Southern Sweden

By Waqas Arain

Philadelphia: Night of Pursuits Ends with Arrests and Unanswered Questions

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Tragic Collision Claims Life of Teenager in North Somerset; Police App ...
@Accidents · 14 mins
Tragic Collision Claims Life of Teenager in North Somerset; Police App ...
heart comment 0
Tragic End for Rescue Dog Sheba: Authorities Seek Information

By BNN Correspondents

Tragic End for Rescue Dog Sheba: Authorities Seek Information
Overturned Tractor-Trailer Disrupts Traffic on Goethals Bridge

By Muhammad Jawad

Overturned Tractor-Trailer Disrupts Traffic on Goethals Bridge
Jet2 Flight Makes Emergency Landing at Cork Airport: Second Incident at Irish Airports This Year

By BNN Correspondents

Jet2 Flight Makes Emergency Landing at Cork Airport: Second Incident at Irish Airports This Year
Bournemouth Car Crash: Man Airlifted to Hospital, Woman Arrested

By BNN Correspondents

Bournemouth Car Crash: Man Airlifted to Hospital, Woman Arrested
Latest Headlines
World News
Travis Ambrose Surpasses 1,000 Points in Varsity Career: A Milestone for Reeths-Puffer's Basketball Program
14 seconds
Travis Ambrose Surpasses 1,000 Points in Varsity Career: A Milestone for Reeths-Puffer's Basketball Program
New Spa Franchise Elevates Ohio's Wellness Landscape Amid Other Business Developments
41 seconds
New Spa Franchise Elevates Ohio's Wellness Landscape Amid Other Business Developments
MediWound Secures Additional Funding to Advance Revolutionary Burn Treatment
1 min
MediWound Secures Additional Funding to Advance Revolutionary Burn Treatment
Exeter Orthodontics Invites Dental Nurses for Part-time Role
2 mins
Exeter Orthodontics Invites Dental Nurses for Part-time Role
Understanding Herpes: Transmission, Symptoms, and Management
2 mins
Understanding Herpes: Transmission, Symptoms, and Management
Welsh Rugby Pays Tribute to Cross Keys RFC Manager, Mark Prangell
2 mins
Welsh Rugby Pays Tribute to Cross Keys RFC Manager, Mark Prangell
Henri Brammer: The Boy from Stoke who Beat a Brain Infection and Raised £25,000
2 mins
Henri Brammer: The Boy from Stoke who Beat a Brain Infection and Raised £25,000
Napoli's Goalkeeper Alex Meret Sidelined Due to Hamstring Injury
2 mins
Napoli's Goalkeeper Alex Meret Sidelined Due to Hamstring Injury
Neuromuscular Monitoring: Bridging the Gap between Guidelines and Clinical Practice
3 mins
Neuromuscular Monitoring: Bridging the Gap between Guidelines and Clinical Practice
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
1 hour
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
1 hour
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
3 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
4 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
4 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
5 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
8 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
9 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
10 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app