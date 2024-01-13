en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Major Fire at Dombivli’s Palava Township: Safety Standards in Question

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:23 am EST
Major Fire at Dombivli’s Palava Township: Safety Standards in Question

A high-rise building in Dombivli, Maharashtra, was engulfed in flames, causing widespread concern among residents. The fire, suspected to have originated from a short circuit on the 8th floor, rapidly spread across multiple apartments in the Palava Township building situated in the Khoni area. It took firefighters three hours of rigorous efforts to tame the blaze, with cooling operations still underway.

Fire Brigades Fight Aggressively

Despite the extensive damage inflicted on the affected flats, the emergency services were successful in preventing any casualties or injuries. The incident has underscored the critical need for regular maintenance checks and fire safety audits in high-rise structures.

Implications and Questions Raised

In the fire’s aftermath, authorities are expected to scrutinize building regulations and safety standards, potentially introducing stricter guidelines to avert similar occurrences. This incident has raised a flurry of questions about building safety standards and fire prevention measures in densely populated residential zones.

Community Support and Future Measures

The local community has been significantly impacted by the incident, with worries regarding their homes and safety coming to the fore. As the dust settles, efforts are underway to assess the damage and extend support to the affected individuals and families during this daunting period.

0
Accidents Fire Safety
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
16 mins ago
Scientific Officer and His Mother Lose Lives in Hyderabad Road Accident
On a usual Saturday afternoon, Shamshabad road in Hyderabad witnessed a heartrending calamity that claimed two lives and left five others injured. The victims were Meruva Adishesha Reddy, a 57-year-old scientific officer at ECIL, and his mother M Ramulamma, aged 88. The mother-son duo were in their car when Reddy lost control, resulting in a
Scientific Officer and His Mother Lose Lives in Hyderabad Road Accident
Tragic Bus Crash Claims Lives of Five ANC Supporters
20 mins ago
Tragic Bus Crash Claims Lives of Five ANC Supporters
Five-Year-Old Child Dies in Murphy Bed Accident: Sûreté du Québec Investigates
35 mins ago
Five-Year-Old Child Dies in Murphy Bed Accident: Sûreté du Québec Investigates
Aggressive Driving Incident Leads to Major Crash and Fuel Spill on Queen Elizabeth Way
16 mins ago
Aggressive Driving Incident Leads to Major Crash and Fuel Spill on Queen Elizabeth Way
Illegal Migrants in Minivan Crash: A Glimpse into Human Trafficking
19 mins ago
Illegal Migrants in Minivan Crash: A Glimpse into Human Trafficking
Fatal Pedestrian Collision in Marion County Raises Safety Concerns
19 mins ago
Fatal Pedestrian Collision in Marion County Raises Safety Concerns
Latest Headlines
World News
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
44 seconds
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
ANC Officials' Striking Entrance Echoes Amid Political Uncertainty
1 min
ANC Officials' Striking Entrance Echoes Amid Political Uncertainty
North India Grapples with Severe Cold Wave: IMD Reports
2 mins
North India Grapples with Severe Cold Wave: IMD Reports
ANC Supporters Denounce Zuma's Legacy with Symbolic Coffin Protest
4 mins
ANC Supporters Denounce Zuma's Legacy with Symbolic Coffin Protest
UK Embraces Bouldering: A Tale of Fitness, Mental Health and Community
4 mins
UK Embraces Bouldering: A Tale of Fitness, Mental Health and Community
ANC's Commitments and Goals Highlighted in Ramaphosa's Speech
4 mins
ANC's Commitments and Goals Highlighted in Ramaphosa's Speech
Mbombela Stadium Nears Full Capacity at ANC's 112th Anniversary Celebration
6 mins
Mbombela Stadium Nears Full Capacity at ANC's 112th Anniversary Celebration
Protests and Counterprotests: The New Normal in Canadian Public Discourse
8 mins
Protests and Counterprotests: The New Normal in Canadian Public Discourse
Maharashtra and Haryana Dominate the Khelo India Youth Games
9 mins
Maharashtra and Haryana Dominate the Khelo India Youth Games
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
44 seconds
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
1 hour
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
2 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
5 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
5 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
6 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
6 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
6 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
8 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app