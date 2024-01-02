en English
Accidents

Major Fire at CMR Shopping Mall in Hyderabad Causes Significant Damage, No Casualties

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:25 pm EST
Major Fire at CMR Shopping Mall in Hyderabad Causes Significant Damage, No Casualties

A blaze erupted in the CMR shopping mall in Uppal, Hyderabad on Tuesday night, resulting in substantial property damage, with losses estimated in lakhs. Despite the magnitude of the fire, no casualties were reported, thanks to the swift action of the fire department.

The Fire’s Outbreak

The fire reportedly began around 10:30 pm, rapidly spreading and engulfing the mall in flames. The level of devastation was such that it caused severe traffic congestion in the area, a testament to the fire’s intensity. The exact number of people inside the mall at the time of the incident remains unknown. However, the immediate report of the fire to local authorities helped ensure the fire station was promptly alerted, allowing rapid deployment of firefighters to the scene.

Firefighting Efforts

Upon receiving the alert, firefighters rushed to the scene, initiating a significant operation to contain and extinguish the fire. Overseeing the operation were senior fire department officials, ensuring the accuracy and efficiency of the firefighting efforts. In addition to the officials, at least half a dozen fire tenders were deployed, reflecting the seriousness of the situation.

The Aftermath and Ongoing Operations

While the fire has resulted in considerable property damage, the prompt response by firefighters and local authorities prevented any loss of life. As of the time of reporting, firefighting operations were still ongoing. The local police and fire department have launched an investigation into the cause of the fire, aiming to prevent a similar incident in the future. The CMR shopping mall fire serves as a stark reminder of fire safety importance and the necessity for rapid response in such incidents.

Accidents Fire India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

