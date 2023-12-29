en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Major Fire at Avondale Jockey Club Amid Future Uncertainty

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:48 am EST
Major Fire at Avondale Jockey Club Amid Future Uncertainty

An intense fire broke out at the Avondale Jockey Club in Auckland. The fire, which started shortly after midnight, required a massive emergency response. At its peak, 19 fire trucks were on the scene, working tirelessly to control the blaze. The incident, as reported by the Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) spokesperson, was under control by 1 am. However, fire crews continued working to address the remaining hot spots.

Multiple Fire Incidents in Auckland

In a series of unfortunate events, Auckland has seen various fire-related incidents in a short period. In a separate case, a seven-storey building in Auckland’s Central Business District was evacuated due to a store fire. Furthermore, a tragic incident occurred on Boxing Day when a person lost their life in a house fire in Pukekohe. There was also a response to a potential gas leak at Auckland Hospital, but fire crews have since departed.

The Cause of the Fire

The cause of the fire at Avondale Jockey Club is yet to be determined. A fire investigator is currently looking into the incident. The police are also making inquiries and asking for information from the public. Speculations about the cause of the fire range from an accident to arson, with some suggesting it could be related to drug users.

Future of the Avondale Jockey Club

Amidst these events, the Avondale Jockey Club is grappling with concerns over its future due to a proposed bill that could potentially dissolve the club and confiscate its assets. The club chair, Alan Boyle, has expressed apprehension regarding the proposed legislation. Some see the devastating fire as the final nail in the coffin, while others view it as an opportunity for restructuring and creating a modern facility.

0
Accidents Fire New Zealand
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Holiday Road Toll Hits 10 as Fatal Crashes Increase - Urgent Caution Advised

By Mazhar Abbas

Tragic End to 2023: Truck Accident in Passau Claims Lives

By Wojciech Zylm

Unpredictable Nature: Cow Rescued from Sinkhole in Remarkable Operation

By Nitish Verma

Tragic Road Accident Claims Lives of Siblings in Nagpur: Chaos Ensues

By Rafia Tasleem

Tragic Multi-Vehicle Accident on Great Western Highway Claims Two Live ...
@Accidents · 23 mins
Tragic Multi-Vehicle Accident on Great Western Highway Claims Two Live ...
heart comment 0
Tragic Avalanche in French Alps Claims Lives of British Mother and Son

By Geeta Pillai

Tragic Avalanche in French Alps Claims Lives of British Mother and Son
Swimming Pool Horror Unfolds: Nine-Year-Old Found Dead in Bengaluru Apartment

By Rafia Tasleem

Swimming Pool Horror Unfolds: Nine-Year-Old Found Dead in Bengaluru Apartment
Nofoalii Mourns as Postmortem Ordered for Drowned Man

By Nimrah Khatoon

Nofoalii Mourns as Postmortem Ordered for Drowned Man
Motorcycle Crash Marks Rising Road Fatalities in South Australia

By Geeta Pillai

Motorcycle Crash Marks Rising Road Fatalities in South Australia
Latest Headlines
World News
Malta's Pool Players Triumph on the International Stage
42 seconds
Malta's Pool Players Triumph on the International Stage
Ethiopia's Tigray Region in Financial Crisis Amidst Humanitarian Struggle
45 seconds
Ethiopia's Tigray Region in Financial Crisis Amidst Humanitarian Struggle
DP Leader Lee Jae-myung to Meet Former Leader Amid Resignation Demands
1 min
DP Leader Lee Jae-myung to Meet Former Leader Amid Resignation Demands
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Defends Republic Day Tableau Amid BJP Allegations
1 min
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Defends Republic Day Tableau Amid BJP Allegations
DP Leader Lee Jae-myung Sets Meeting with Former Leader Amidst Resignation Calls
2 mins
DP Leader Lee Jae-myung Sets Meeting with Former Leader Amidst Resignation Calls
Paris 2024 Olympics: A Tale of Hope, Preparation, and Unforgettable Athletic Feats
2 mins
Paris 2024 Olympics: A Tale of Hope, Preparation, and Unforgettable Athletic Feats
Russell Wilson Trade: The Worst in NFL History, Claims Michael Lombardi
3 mins
Russell Wilson Trade: The Worst in NFL History, Claims Michael Lombardi
Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello Pays Respects to Late Ondo State Governor's Family
4 mins
Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello Pays Respects to Late Ondo State Governor's Family
The Globe and Mail's News Quiz: A Reflection on the Year's Top Stories
6 mins
The Globe and Mail's News Quiz: A Reflection on the Year's Top Stories
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
28 mins
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
1 hour
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
1 hour
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
2 hours
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
2 hours
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
2 hours
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
2 hours
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
3 hours
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
4 hours
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app