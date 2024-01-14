en English
Accidents

Madhya Pradesh: Massive Fund Disbursement and Fog-Caused Collision

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:42 pm EST
Madhya Pradesh: Massive Fund Disbursement and Fog-Caused Collision

In a two-fold event of public welfare and road mishap, Madhya Pradesh witnessed a day of mixed emotions. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, in an auspicious event telecasted live before Makar Sankranti, transferred a total of Rs 1917 crores to beneficiaries of two state schemes. Simultaneously, an unexpected fog-caused collision in Morena district resulted in a temporary traffic jam but thankfully, no casualties.

Chief Minister’s Commitment to Welfare

In Narmadapuram, a total of Rs 1576 crore was disseminated to the beneficiaries of the Ladli Behena Scheme, a state initiative aimed at supporting the girl child. Additionally, Rs 341 crores were allocated to beneficiaries of the pension scheme. The funds, transferred during this auspicious period, signify the government’s commitment to public welfare.

Chief Minister Yadav, while reflecting on the women empowerment initiatives under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership over the past decade, reaffirmed his commitment to advancing women’s empowerment in the state. The financial assistance provided to the beneficiaries of the Ladli Behena Scheme attests to this pledge.

Collision in Morena District

Meanwhile, in Morena district, a luxury car collided with a truck amidst heavy fog, triggering a chain reaction involving three additional trucks. The collision resulted in severe damage to the vehicles but, fortunately, no casualties.

The accident, a first of its kind in Morena due to fog, resulted in a traffic jam that lasted for over an hour. The Noorabad police managed to resolve the traffic issue swiftly. The fog, which contributed to the accident, lifted shortly after the incident, restoring normalcy to the 44th national highway between Morena and Nurabad.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

