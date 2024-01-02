M62 Crash: Police Officers Hospitalized, Witnesses Sought

Two police officers were rushed to the hospital following a shocking accident on the M62 motorway near junction five (Roby Road) on Tuesday, January 2. The incident, which occurred around 3pm, saw the police vehicle strike a metal barrier and overturn onto a grass embankment. Merseyside Police confirmed that the crash was a single-vehicle incident, with no other automobiles involved.

Officers Self-Rescue Prior to Emergency Services Arrival

In a remarkable show of resilience, the two officers managed to extricate themselves from the capsized car before the arrival of the Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service. Though their injuries were minor, they were transported to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

M62 Motorway Temporarily Closed, Causing Significant Delays

The collision resulted in a temporary closure of the road at junction five, causing significant delays in traffic. Motorists reported being held up for over an hour as emergency services responded to the incident. The motorway has since reopened, yet the North West Motorway Police advise motorists to consider alternate routes if possible.

Merseyside Police Appeal for Witnesses

Merseyside Police are now appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or has CCTV or dashcam footage, to come forward. Witnesses can contact the police through their official Twitter or Facebook pages. The appeal is part of an ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.