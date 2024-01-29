Lynette Hutchings: A Life Cut Short Before Justice Could be Fully Served

In a tragic turn of events, Lynette Hutchings, a 67-year-old former sub-postmistress, died before receiving full compensation for her wrongful conviction of theft. This conviction was one of the numerous miscarriages of justice resulting from the flawed Horizon IT system, a scandal that has left an indelible stain on British history.

In 2021, the Court of Appeal overturned 39 convictions, including Hutchings', but sadly, she didn't live to see the full fruition of her vindication.

The Post Office Scandal: A Dark Chapter in British History

Over 736 sub-postmasters were accused of stealing money due to discrepancies in the accounts of the Post Offices they operated.

These discrepancies were later found to be a consequence of faults in the Horizon IT system, leading to one of the most widespread miscarriages of justice in British history. Lynette Hutchings was one such victim who had pleaded guilty to false accounting under the weight of these accusations.

The Devastating Consequences of a Wrongful Conviction

In the year following her conviction being overturned, Hutchings experienced multiple falls due to a brain tumor that affected her balance, breathing, and swallowing. One such fall in December 2022 resulted in a head injury, which would later be linked to her cause of death.

She was admitted to Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth for treatment, but succumbed to a lung infection in February of the following year.

A Verdict of Accidental Death

An inquest led by area coroner Jason Pegg at Portsmouth Coroner's Court delivered a verdict of accidental death. The falls and the subsequent head injury were identified as the direct causes of her demise.

In a written statement before her passing, Hutchings detailed the toll this entire ordeal had taken on her mental health, painting a stark picture of the human cost of this systemic failure.