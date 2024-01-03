en English
Accidents

Ludhiana Engulfed: Fuel Tanker Sparks Major Fire on Flyover, No Casualties

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:32 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 4:36 am EST
Ludhiana Engulfed: Fuel Tanker Sparks Major Fire on Flyover, No Casualties

In the heart of Punjab’s Ludhiana, an alarming fire erupted near Khanna, engulfing a flyover and casting a pall of dense, black smoke into the sky. The source of the fire was traced back to a fuel tank on the National Highway, a stone’s throw away from Khanna. This unforeseen disaster disrupted the regular rhythm of life, stalling traffic and necessitating an immediate response from emergency services.

The Unraveling of the Event

Reports suggest that a fuel tanker collided with a divider and capsized, triggering a blaze in Khanna. The incident, captured in images and footage that quickly went viral on social media, painted a grim picture of the severity of the situation. Vehicles continued to travel under the flyover, seemingly dwarfed by the towering plume of smoke.

Emergency Response

Emergency response teams, quick on their feet, made their way to the scene. Among the first responders were 4-5 fire tenders, who joined forces with the civil and police administration. The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Khanna confirmed that the situation was being managed and that traffic had been rerouted to ensure public safety. Despite the magnitude of the fire, there were, fortunately, no immediate reports of casualties.

The Aftermath and Onward

As the smoke begins to settle, the full impact of the incident comes into sharper focus. The fire has been a stark reminder of the risks inherent in our infrastructure and the vital role played by our emergency response teams. As the clean-up process begins, investigations will continue to determine the precise sequence of events that led to this incident. Meanwhile, life, as always, finds a way to move forward, albeit with a renewed sense of caution and appreciation for the everyday heroes who stand ready to respond in times of crisis.

Accidents India
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

