Louisiana Tech Student Killed in Accidental Shooting at Drive-Thru

In a heartrending incident in Ruston, Louisiana, an 18-year-old student from Louisiana Tech University met an untimely end at a Raising Cane's drive-thru. The incident, described by police as an accidental shooting, claimed the life of Austin Johnson of Bossier City who was fatally shot in the chest.

Confusion Leads to Tragedy

The bullet was fired from a real handgun handled by his friend, 19-year-old Matthew Embry of Dubach. According to the Ruston police, the incident occurred amidst a playful atmosphere in Embry's car where Johnson and another passenger had been playing with toy guns. Embry, under the mistaken belief that his real handgun was unloaded, aimed it at Johnson's chest and pulled the trigger, leading to the tragic event.

Charges and Investigation

Embry has since been arrested and charged with negligent homicide. He is currently being held at the Lincoln Parish Detention Center with a bond set at $300,000. The Ruston Deputy Police Chief, Henry Wood, confirmed that the investigation into this incident is still active and ongoing.

A Community in Mourning

The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, particularly at Louisiana Tech University where Johnson was known for his cheerful demeanor and promising future. The incident has sparked discussions around gun safety and the responsibilities associated with firearm ownership.