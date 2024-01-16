Louisiana State Police Report Two Fatal Crashes Over Holiday Weekend

The tranquility of the holiday weekend was shattered in the Troop E region of Louisiana as two fatal traffic accidents claimed the lives of two individuals, marking the first traffic-related fatalities of 2024 in the area. The incidents, one involving a motorized bicycle and the other a car crash, have since propelled the Louisiana State Police into intensive investigations.

Tragic Bicycle Accident Claims Life of Deville Man

The first incident unveiled a tragic tale of a man and his bicycle. Brandon Jenkins, a 48-year-old Deville resident, was riding his motorized assisted bicycle on Nation Road when fate took a cruel turn. In an unfortunate series of events, Jenkins fell off his bicycle and sustained injuries that proved fatal. The incident has since cast a gloomy shadow over the local community, reminding us of the inherent dangers that lurk even in the most mundane of daily activities.

Texas Resident Dies in Sabine Parish Car Crash

The second accident unfolded on La. Highway 6, near Pioneer Road in Sabine Parish. Frank Bankston, a 78-year-old Texas resident, lost control of his 2008 Lexus, veering off the highway into a ditch and colliding with a tree. Bankston, who had opted not to wear a seatbelt, was instantly pronounced dead at the scene. Two juvenile passengers accompanying him, thankfully restrained by seat belts, survived the crash but suffered moderate injuries. They were rapidly transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Investigations Underway

In the wake of these tragic events, the Louisiana State Police have launched investigations into both crashes. As the Troop E region grapples with the loss, the community awaits answers, hoping for insights that can prevent such tragedies in the future. As we move further into 2024, let these incidents serve as a poignant reminder of the importance of traffic safety and the precious fragility of life.