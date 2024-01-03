Long-time Rescue Service Advocate Rescued by Same After Crash

Stuart Brenchley, a former Hawke’s Bay farmer and long-time advocate for rescue services, recently became the beneficiary of the very service he has ardently supported when he was involved in a car crash post-Christmas. Brenchley, who had relocated to work on a farm near Gisborne, suffered an absent seizure while driving on a gravel road, leading to a crash that left him unconscious.

Stranded without Cellphone Service

Following the accident, Brenchley and his partner, who sustained minor injuries, found themselves stranded without any cellphone service. Despite the challenging circumstances, his partner managed to secure help. The Trust Tairawhiti Eastland Rescue Helicopter, in coordination with other emergency services, was the first to respond to the distress call.

Quick Response and Hospitalization

The couple was promptly treated and transported to Gisborne Hospital, and were released the same night. The incident served to underscore the importance of the Eastland Helicopter Rescue Trust, particularly during the holiday period, which typically sees an uptick in such emergencies. Over this period, the trust carried out twelve missions, encompassing searches and medical assistance.

Gratitude and Continued Support

Overwhelmed with gratitude, Brenchley voiced his plans to make further donations to the Eastland Helicopter Rescue Trust. His experience highlights the indispensable role of rescue services in rural and remote areas, a cause he has consistently championed. This incident not only underlines the importance of his advocacy but also reiterates the need for continued support for such lifesaving services.