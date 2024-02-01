Long Beach in Grip of Severe Flooding: Vehicles Submerged, Road Closures Across LA Region

On a day typically bathed in the quintessential Californian sunshine, Long Beach, a city nestled south of Los Angeles, grappled with an unexpected deluge. Heavy rains inundated sections of the freeway, morphing streets under a railroad bridge into rivers, and submerging numerous vehicles up to their roofs. A potent storm drenched Southern California, transforming the landscape into a tableau of chaos and disruption.

Flash Flood Warning and Road Closures

The tumultuous weather conditions triggered not just floods, but also mud flows and rock slides, forcing the closure of several roads throughout the region. The Long Beach Fire Department responded to the scene, extricating vehicles trapped in the rising flood waters. Miraculously, no injuries were reported as drivers and passengers managed to escape the clutches of the deluge. A flash flood warning was issued for Long Beach until 11:15 a.m. Thursday, casting an ominous shadow over the city.

Transportation Disruption Across Los Angeles

The escalating situation resulted in the shutdown of a vital tunnel linking the Pacific Coast Highway to a freeway in Santa Monica. This, coupled with the closure of a significant freeway on-ramp in the San Fernando Valley of Los Angeles, exacerbated the commute nightmare for travelers. The 710 Freeway, a crucial artery for the region, bore the brunt of the storm's wrath.

Impact on Business and Continued Risk

Business owners and residents reported significant water damage, a direct fallout of the flooding. The transportation of goods to and from the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach was severely impacted. The situation was further complicated by a malfunctioning pump and slow drainage, hindering efforts to restore normalcy. As the area braces for a continuing rain and an impending bigger storm expected on Sunday, the city remains under a cloud of uncertainty and risk.