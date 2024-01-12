London’s Electric Buses Stand their Ground Amidst Safety Concerns

London’s electric double-decker buses will hold their ground on eight routes, uncowed by the recent explosion of an Optare Metrodecker 1050 bus during the school run in Wimbledon. The incident, which occurred at dawn’s first light, 7:20 am, did not prompt any immediate decision from the authorities to withdraw the buses from service. This incident is reminiscent of a previous one in May 2022, where two Metrodecker buses were engulfed in flames at the Potters Bar bus garage.

Aftershocks of the Explosion

Post the Potters Bar fire, all Metrodeckers were subjected to rigorous safety checks and were reintroduced into operation a few days later. Despite the Wimbledon explosion, Transport for London (TfL) remains steadfast in their stance that the network is still safe. They assure that they will not hesitate to take appropriate action if it becomes necessary. The City Hall Conservatives have, however, cast a shadow of doubt on this assurance, urging Mayor Sadiq Khan to suspend all Metrodecker buses until the cause of the explosion is conclusively determined.

The Root of the Fire

Neil Pederson, a reputed fire expert, has suggested that the fire was likely ignited due to an electrical fault. He ruled out the likelihood of the lithium batteries, stationed at the top front of the bus, being the cause of the fire. However, another incident where an Alexander Dennis Enviro400 hybrid bus caught fire in North Woolwich has stoked the embers of concern about the safety of electric and hybrid vehicles. The rising instances of electric vehicle fires, which consume significant resources to extinguish due to the lithium batteries, have put the spotlight on the safety of these eco-friendly transport solutions.

Pressure on the Mayor

Mayor Sadiq Khan has found himself in the eye of the storm, with mounting pressure to conduct a thorough investigation of the Wimbledon incident. This comes at a time when he is striving to transition London’s bus fleet to zero emissions by 2034. However, the safety concerns surrounding the electric buses have not deterred the city, with more than 80 Metrodecker buses continuing their daily rounds on various routes across London.