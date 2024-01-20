Lithium-Ion Batteries: Silent Perils Lurking in Everyday Gadgets

It was an ordinary day on the deck of the vessel, routine checks being the order of the day. However, when the deck crew inspected the storage box containing two Lift E-Foil lithium-ion batteries, they found an alarming anomaly. One battery was exhibiting abnormal heating, its temperature significantly higher than its counterpart at 37°C.

Advertisment

Swift Action and Safety Measures

The batteries had been charged the previous day, and no issues were detected at that time. The discovery was unexpected, requiring quick thinking and immediate action. The crew, prioritizing safety, relocated the storage box to a location on the main deck. Here, it could be under constant surveillance by the ship's CCTV system. Additionally, it was placed on a fire blanket as an added safety measure.

Rising Temperatures and Ultimate Disposal

Advertisment

Hourly checks by the crew revealed a concerning trend. The battery's temperature was progressively increasing, reaching a worrisome 47°C by noon the following day. The captain, recognizing the potential risk, took decisive action. The overheating battery was ordered to be disposed of at sea, with the precise location and time of disposal meticulously recorded in the official logbook and the garbage record book.

Thermal Runaway: A Silent Peril

The incident seemed to be a case of thermal runaway, a condition where an increase in temperature changes the conditions in a way that causes a further increase in temperature, often leading to destructive results. This thermal runaway was suspected to be triggered by a potentially faulty cell within the battery. The event underscores the silent peril that can lurk within everyday gadgets powered by lithium-ion batteries. In a separate incident, four South American tourists in Sydney narrowly escaped a devastating fire in their apartment. The culprit? A faulty e-bike lithium-ion battery that ignited while left charging in a bedroom. The fire resulted in extensive damage to the bedroom, kitchen, and living room, and caused the loss of the tourists' belongings.