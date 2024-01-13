en English
Accidents

Liliw Construction Tragedy: Riprap Collapse Claims a Life, Leaves Two Injured

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:09 am EST
Liliw Construction Tragedy: Riprap Collapse Claims a Life, Leaves Two Injured

In a heartrending incident that occurred in Liliw, Laguna, a construction worker tragically lost his life while two of his colleagues sustained serious injuries when a riprap they were constructing collapsed. The event transpired on January 12, 2024, on a construction site in Barangay Calumpang, as reported by Job Manahan for TV Patrol.

Tragedy strikes at the heart of a community

The fatal casualty was identified as Vijay Estanda Salisod, a 36-year-old construction worker. His colleagues, Joel Apostol Basco, 41, and Eduardo De Chavez Dela Cueva, 59, were caught in the same tragic landslide and sustained severe injuries. They were promptly rushed to Nagcarlan District Hospital for emergency medical care.

Highlighting the dangers of the construction industry

The tragedy shone a harsh light on the potential hazards faced by the workers in the construction industry, particularly in areas prone to natural disasters. The riprap—a type of retaining wall designed to prevent erosion—unexpectedly gave way, resulting in the fatal accident, and underlining the importance of rigorous safety measures at construction sites.

Unanswered questions and the road ahead

Despite the immediate reportage, many details remain unclear, including the current condition of the injured workers and the exact cause of the riprap’s collapse. The names of the victims were disclosed, but no information has been shared regarding a potential investigation into the incident or the safety protocols in place at the time. As the community grapples with this loss, these unanswered questions underline the urgency for answers and action.

Accidents Philippines
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

