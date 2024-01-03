Light Rail Train Collides with Truck in Mesa, Operator Injured

In a shocking incident that unfolded on Wednesday morning in Mesa, Arizona, a light rail train met with an accident, colliding with a large truck near Robson and Main Street. The impact was so significant that the train was knocked off its rails, causing minor injuries to the operator who was steering the locomotive at the time.

Passengers Safe, Operator Injured

The incident could have taken a drastic turn, endangering the lives of those on board. However, in a fortunate turn of events, all passengers on the train were able to evacuate safely. There were no reported injuries among them, averting a potential catastrophe. The train operator, however, did not escape unscathed, sustaining minor injuries in the collision.

Impact on Traffic and Light Rail Services

The accident had immediate repercussions on traffic in the area. Main Street from Country Club Drive to MacDonald was closed off to the public. The closure is expected to persist until the crash site is completely cleared and deemed safe for vehicular movement. The incident also disrupted light rail services, causing inconvenience to those who rely on it for their daily commute.

Investigation Underway

As the dust settles, the cause of the crash remains a mystery. The Mesa Police Department has not released further details about the incident. A thorough investigation is expected to shed light on the circumstances that led to this unfortunate accident.