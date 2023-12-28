en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Liberia Tanker Explosion Claims Over 40 Lives: A Tragic Consequence of Negligence

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 3:57 am EST
Liberia Tanker Explosion Claims Over 40 Lives: A Tragic Consequence of Negligence

In a heartbreaking incident that has shocked the world, a gasoline tanker truck exploded in central Liberia, claiming over 40 lives and leaving many injured. The catastrophe unfolded in the town of Totota, located approximately 130 kilometers from the nation’s capital, Monrovia. As per Liberia’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Francis Kateh, the devastation left by the explosion has made it challenging to ascertain an exact count of the deceased.

The Tragic Aftermath

Initial reports from local law enforcement agencies suggested 15 fatalities and around 30 injuries. However, Dr. Kateh’s estimates indicate that the death toll could exceed 40, with the figure expected to rise as the assessment of the situation continues. The explosion’s searing impact rendered some victims unrecognizable, complicating the task of identification and exact casualty count.

A Deadly Chain of Events

The fatal chain of events was set in motion when the tanker truck met with an accident. The crash resulted in a gasoline leak, attracting local residents to the site. Despite the dangers inherent in such a situation, some individuals attempted to collect the leaking gasoline. A local police officer, Malvin Sackor, confirmed that the explosion happened when people were recklessly siphoning fuel.

Eye-Witness Account

An eyewitness to the horrific incident, Aaron Massaquoi, shared his account of the chaotic scene. He described how, despite the truck driver’s dire warnings, people climbed onto the tanker. Some even resorted to using tools to puncture the tank and access the gas. This gross negligence led to the explosion that caused such devastating loss of life. In the aftermath of the explosion, police and medical teams are conducting house-to-house checks to account for missing persons and further measure the incident’s impact.

Sub-Saharan Africa’s poor road safety and weak infrastructure have contributed to making it the world’s deadliest region for accidents. This incident in Liberia paints a tragic picture of the dire consequences that can result from these factors.

0
Accidents Africa Liberia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Tragic Shark Attack Claims Teenage Boy's Life at South Australia's Ethel Beach

By Salman Khan

Spike in Drunk Driving Arrests Precede New Year in Western Cape

By BNN Correspondents

Car Crash in Mosta Leads to Serious Injuries: An Exploration of Data Privacy

By BNN Correspondents

Tragedy Strikes Amidst Severe Weather: Six-Year-Old Boy Dies in Victoria

By Geeta Pillai

Panama-Flagged Vessel Hits Russian Naval Mine in Black Sea: Two Sailor ...
@Accidents · 53 mins
Panama-Flagged Vessel Hits Russian Naval Mine in Black Sea: Two Sailor ...
heart comment 0
Tragic Pile-Up on GT Road: One Dead, 33 Injured in Foggy Collision

By Mazhar Abbas

Tragic Pile-Up on GT Road: One Dead, 33 Injured in Foggy Collision
Storm Pia Triggers Maersk Container Loss at Sea; EU Mourns Jacques Delors

By Wojciech Zylm

Storm Pia Triggers Maersk Container Loss at Sea; EU Mourns Jacques Delors
Guna Bus Tragedy: Negligence and Political Influence Claims 13 Lives

By Rafia Tasleem

Guna Bus Tragedy: Negligence and Political Influence Claims 13 Lives
Tragic Drowning of Toddler in Backyard Pool Underscores Need for Robust Pool Safety Measures

By Salman Khan

Tragic Drowning of Toddler in Backyard Pool Underscores Need for Robust Pool Safety Measures
Latest Headlines
World News
Xi Jinping's Address at Foreign Affairs Conference Underscores China's International Relations Focus
26 seconds
Xi Jinping's Address at Foreign Affairs Conference Underscores China's International Relations Focus
Tony Blair's Unfulfilled Vision: Relocating Wimbledon FC to Belfast
39 seconds
Tony Blair's Unfulfilled Vision: Relocating Wimbledon FC to Belfast
Ex-President Edgar Lungu Challenges Court's Jurisdiction on His Eligibility
45 seconds
Ex-President Edgar Lungu Challenges Court's Jurisdiction on His Eligibility
Karnataka Minister Demands Urgent Report on Encroachment of Wakf Properties, Warns of Stern Action Against Malpractice
1 min
Karnataka Minister Demands Urgent Report on Encroachment of Wakf Properties, Warns of Stern Action Against Malpractice
ECP Dismisses Plea to Remove Interim Minister Fawad Hassan Fawad; Upholds Political Affiliation
2 mins
ECP Dismisses Plea to Remove Interim Minister Fawad Hassan Fawad; Upholds Political Affiliation
Tragic Shark Attack Claims Teenage Boy's Life at South Australia's Ethel Beach
3 mins
Tragic Shark Attack Claims Teenage Boy's Life at South Australia's Ethel Beach
Navigating Recent Developments in Uganda: Accidents, Politics, and Hope
3 mins
Navigating Recent Developments in Uganda: Accidents, Politics, and Hope
Nassalam Dominates at the 2023 Welsh Grand National Despite Challenging Conditions
3 mins
Nassalam Dominates at the 2023 Welsh Grand National Despite Challenging Conditions
PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sent to Jail on Judicial Remand
4 mins
PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sent to Jail on Judicial Remand
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
5 mins
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
15 mins
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
2 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
3 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
4 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
4 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
4 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
5 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
6 hours
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app