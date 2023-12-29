Liberia Oil Tanker Explosion: Death Toll Surpasses 40 Amid Road Safety Crisis

An oil tanker explosion in central Liberia has claimed over 40 lives, marking a harrowing event in the region. The tragedy unfolded on a Tuesday in Totota, a location approximately 130 kilometers away from Liberia’s capital, Monrovia. A gasoline-filled tanker had crashed and tipped over into a road ditch, leading to a catastrophic turn of events.

Explosion Follows Fuel Scavenging

Following the tanker crash, local residents began to gather around the mishap site, attempting to collect the leaking fuel. Despite warnings from the driver, people climbed onto the truck, even employing tools to extract gasoline. This activity, unfortunately, culminated in a deadly explosion, causing severe burns to numerous individuals. These victims were transported to various hospitals for immediate treatment.

President George Weah’s Response

In the wake of the disaster, President George Weah extended his deepest condolences to the families of the victims. He pledged his commitment to support health authorities with the necessary resources and equipment needed to save lives. The tragedy has thrown light on the dire living conditions in Liberia, where a majority of the population struggles with insufficient access to food, and staple prices have escalated.

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Road Safety Crisis

The incident underscores the alarming road safety issues and weak infrastructure in Sub-Saharan Africa, a region with the world’s deadliest record for crashes. Liberia’s health minister has warned of a potential increase in the fatality count, emphasizing the severity of the situation. The country’s chief medical officer, Francis Kateh, stated that establishing an exact death toll is challenging as some victims have been reduced to ashes. Meanwhile, the hospital in Monrovia, which lacks a specialized burns unit, is grappling with the treatment of burn cases. This tragic event serves as a grim reminder of the urgent need for improved road safety measures and stronger infrastructure in the region.