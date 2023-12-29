en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Liberia Gasoline Tanker Explosion: Tragedy Highlights Fuel Transportation Risks

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: December 28, 2023 at 9:36 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 11:16 am EST
Liberia Gasoline Tanker Explosion: Tragedy Highlights Fuel Transportation Risks

In a horrific incident, central Liberia was rocked by a gasoline tanker explosion in Totota, a locality approximately 130 kilometers away from the capital, Monrovia. The accident occurred when the tanker, transporting fuel, tragically crashed and tipped into a ditch. The aftermath of the crash witnessed locals attempting to scoop out the leaking gasoline, leading to a catastrophic explosion that claimed more than 40 lives.

Mass Casualties and Severe Burns

The country’s chief medical officer revealed that the incident resulted in severe burn injuries among the victims. According to eyewitnesses, bodies reduced to ashes were a grim testament to the magnitude of the explosion. Furthermore, over 83 individuals were admitted to hospitals for treatment, with some being transferred to hospitals in Monrovia due to the severe nature of their injuries.

(Also Read: Laura Lynch, Founding Member of The Chicks, Dies in Car Accident)

Government Response and Measures

Liberian President George Weah expressed his deepest condolences to the affected families, pledging his full support to health authorities in an effort to save lives. His reassurance came at a time when the country’s health authorities were grappling with the enormity of the accident, underlining the need for strong disaster management teams to efficiently handle such crises.

(Also Read: Weekend of Accidents in Luxembourg: Changes in Medical Services in Bremen, Hessen Sees Increase in Accidents)

Highlighting a Larger Issue

The tragic incident has brought to the forefront the pressing issue of fuel transportation safety and the dangers it presents. It has underscored the risks individuals take in the aftermath of such accidents, often leading to catastrophic consequences. With Sub-Saharan Africa being the world’s deadliest region for crashes, according to United Nations figures, poor road safety and weak infrastructure have been identified as critical areas requiring immediate attention and improvement.

In the aftermath of this tragic event, the Liberian government, as well as international organizations, must introspect on the gaps in safety measures and infrastructure, taking decisive steps towards preventing such incidents in the future. The lives lost in this accident are a stark reminder of the price paid for negligence and the urgency with which these issues need to be addressed.

Read More

0
Accidents Africa Liberia
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Tragic Road Accident in Nakuru: A Harrowing Reminder of Kenya's Road Safety Challenges

By Israel Ojoko

Fatal Christmas Day Collision Claims Life of 84-Year-Old Man on Shetland

By Nitish Verma

Mercedes Benz EQB Electric Vehicle Catches Fire at Johor Baru Showroom

By BNN Correspondents

Nakuru Tragedy: Road Accident Claims Seven Lives, Amplifies Call for Enhanced Road Safety

By Israel Ojoko

Bizarre Fireworks Explosion in Car Alters New Year's Eve Plans ...
@Accidents · 2 hours
Bizarre Fireworks Explosion in Car Alters New Year's Eve Plans ...
heart comment 0
British Tour Guide Survives 15-hour Ordeal in Mozambique’s Komati River

By BNN Correspondents

British Tour Guide Survives 15-hour Ordeal in Mozambique's Komati River
22-Year-Old Motorcyclist Critically Injured in Wiley Park Collision

By Hadeel Hashem

22-Year-Old Motorcyclist Critically Injured in Wiley Park Collision
Fatal Joyride in China: A Sobering Reminder of the Perils of Reckless Driving

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Fatal Joyride in China: A Sobering Reminder of the Perils of Reckless Driving
Alleged Drunken Cop Causes E-Rickshaw Driver’s Death: A Community Cries for Justice

By Rafia Tasleem

Alleged Drunken Cop Causes E-Rickshaw Driver's Death: A Community Cries for Justice
Latest Headlines
World News
Ahmed Siyam Mohamed Confident in Maldivian Government's Capability to Handle Economic Challenges
44 seconds
Ahmed Siyam Mohamed Confident in Maldivian Government's Capability to Handle Economic Challenges
Uganda in 2023: A Tapestry of Progress and Unity
1 min
Uganda in 2023: A Tapestry of Progress and Unity
The Challenging Journey of Heart Transplant Patients: From Evaluation to Lifelong Commitment
2 mins
The Challenging Journey of Heart Transplant Patients: From Evaluation to Lifelong Commitment
Unison Scotland Chief Calls for Transparency Over Possible Public Sector Cuts
3 mins
Unison Scotland Chief Calls for Transparency Over Possible Public Sector Cuts
National Rehabilitation Centre to Redefine UK Healthcare Landscape
4 mins
National Rehabilitation Centre to Redefine UK Healthcare Landscape
Uganda's President Museveni Takes Strong Stance Against Corruption Amidst Financial Crisis
5 mins
Uganda's President Museveni Takes Strong Stance Against Corruption Amidst Financial Crisis
Juventus Edges Out AS Roma in a Thrilling Serie A Encounter
6 mins
Juventus Edges Out AS Roma in a Thrilling Serie A Encounter
Kwame A Plus Articulates Socio-Political Views on United Showbiz
6 mins
Kwame A Plus Articulates Socio-Political Views on United Showbiz
2023 in Review: Shifting Political Landscapes, Technological Breakthroughs, and Global Challenges
15 mins
2023 in Review: Shifting Political Landscapes, Technological Breakthroughs, and Global Challenges
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
2 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
2 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
2 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
2 hours
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
3 hours
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
3 hours
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
4 hours
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
World Welcomes 2024 Amid Spectacular Celebrations and Heightened Security
4 hours
World Welcomes 2024 Amid Spectacular Celebrations and Heightened Security

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app